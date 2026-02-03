x
Manasa Varanasi At Couple Friendly Movie Trailer Launch
Ram Charan and Upasana Grace In Black Attire
Mrunal Thakur Stunning Photos
Samantha Ruth Prabhu Grace In Green Saree
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Naughty And Sweet Photoshoot
Varsha Bollamma at constable kanakam movie success meet
Sobhita Dhulipala In Cheekatilo Movie Promotions
Nara Lokesh at NTR Ghat on his death anniversary
Meenakshi Chaudhary At Anaganaga Oka Raju Movie Promotions
Sakshi Vaidya at Nari Nari Naduma Murari Promotions
Samyuktha menon at nari nari naduma murari promotions
Riddhi Kumar At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Malavika Mohanan At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Niddhi Agerwal At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Dimple Hayathi At bhartha mahasayulaku wignyapthi Movie Promotions
Ashika Ranganath At bhartha mahasayulaku wignyapthi Movie Promotions
Mahesh Family New Year Celebrations 2026
Yamini Bhaskar In Psych Siddhartha Promotions
Nabha Natesh Ends 2025 With Glam Look
Simran Choudhary casual look
Home > Movie News

Ram Shelves his Next Film

Published on February 3, 2026 by nymisha

Energetic Star Ram has been struggling to deliver a decent hit. He had high hopes on Andhra King Taluka and he worked on a profit sharing model for the film. Despite receiving decent talk, the film failed to mint decent money and this left everyone in shock. Ram is committed to Baahubali producers Arka Media Works for a film which is planned to be directed by a debutant named Kishore. The shoot was planned to start in February.

Ram has decided to shelve the film and the reasons for the same are unknown. It is heard that Arka Media Works has decided to cut down the budgets after the poor show of Andhra King Taluka. This may have disappointed Ram. The actor is working with two debutants and the scriptworks are happening currently. Ram is expected to announce two films this year and he will commence the shoots of both the films very soon. For now, his film with Arka Media Works is shelved.

