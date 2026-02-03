Ram Shelves his Next Film

Energetic Star Ram has been struggling to deliver a decent hit. He had high hopes on Andhra King Taluka and he worked on a profit sharing model for the film. Despite receiving decent talk, the film failed to mint decent money and this left everyone in shock. Ram is committed to Baahubali producers Arka Media Works for a film which is planned to be directed by a debutant named Kishore. The shoot was planned to start in February.

Ram has decided to shelve the film and the reasons for the same are unknown. It is heard that Arka Media Works has decided to cut down the budgets after the poor show of Andhra King Taluka. This may have disappointed Ram. The actor is working with two debutants and the scriptworks are happening currently. Ram is expected to announce two films this year and he will commence the shoots of both the films very soon. For now, his film with Arka Media Works is shelved.