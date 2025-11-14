x
Ram Shows Multi Talents With AKT

Published on November 14, 2025 by nymisha

Ram Shows Multi Talents With AKT

Ram Pothineni, widely admired for his lively screen presence and electrifying dance moves, is now displaying his multifaceted talents with his upcoming film Andhra King Taluka.

For the first time in his career, Ram has turned lyricist with the soulful number Nuvvunte Chaley, which has become a massive chartbuster. The romantic track highlights his creative skill and emotional depth as a songwriter.

Not stopping there, Ram has also lent his voice to the peppy number Puppy Shame, where his high energy and playful vibe perfectly match the song’s fun tone.

His dynamic dance performances in both Puppy Shame and FDFS have further amplified the buzz, with fans calling him a livewire on screen.

The excitement around Andhra King Taluka is soaring with each new update. Ram’s commitment extends beyond the screen, as he’s actively participating in promotions and is even set to fly to the USA for the film’s overseas campaign, reflecting his strong confidence in the project.

Directed by Mahesh Babu P and produced by Mythri Movie Makers, Andhra King Taluka is gearing up for a grand theatrical release on November 28th.

With Ram showcasing his many shades as actor, lyricist, singer, and dancer, the film promises to be a complete entertainer.

