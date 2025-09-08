Ram Sings Fan Anthem Puppy Shame With Vigor

Ram Pothineni’s Andhra King Taluka is turning out to be a true spectacle, and the music album is playing a massive role in shaping its hype. While the melodious Nuvvunte Chaley revealed Ram’s penmanship and emotional depth, the newly dropped second song Puppy Shame takes the film’s energy to a thunderous high. Directed by Mahesh Babu P and produced by the prestigious Mythri Movie Makers, the project continues to deliver surprises with each release.

Composers Vivek & Mervin packed the song with groovy beats, layered synths, and catchy hooks, the kind that instantly scream repeat mode. The lyrics, penned by Bhaskarabhatla, are cheeky and confident, aimed squarely at trolls and doubters, turning criticism into a chorus of victory.

The song paints a picture of Ram and his gang of fans basking in blockbuster success, dancing through streets with colorful visuals and wild cheers. It’s a playful anthem for every fan who’s lived through release day hype, online fan wars, and the sweet taste of proving haters wrong.

In what marks his sensational singing debut, Ram infuses the track with vigour and rhythmic precision, his vocals amplifying the sheer madness of the beat.