Ram turns Calm after AKT Debacle

Energetic Star Ram has pinned many hopes on Andhra King Taluka. Like never before, the actor believed the film, he worked on the script, wrote songs and promoted the film all over. The film received positive response from the audience but the film failed to end up as a successful film. The entire Tollywood was left surprised why the film did not do well in theatres. The producers Mythri Movie Makers lost money because of the film. Ram worked on a profit sharing model with minimum remuneration for the project.

The debacle of Andhra King Taluka has disturbed Ram badly and the actor has decided to take a break. He had plans to announce his next film during Sankranthi and start the shoot by February. Kishore, a debutant will direct the next film of Ram. The makers are now cutting down the budgets of the film and Ram is reworking on the script. He is extra cautious about his upcoming project. Apart from this, Ram is also penning a script to co-produce a film along with a top production house. Ram has taken a pause after the debacle of Andhra King Taluka.