Ram Turns Lyricist With Andhra King Taluka

The shoot of Andhra King Taluka, Ram Pothineni’s upcoming movie, has entered its final stretch with an extensive Hyderabad schedule now taking place. Directed by Mahesh Babu P and bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers, the film is quickly approaching completion. The film’s first song will be released on July 18th.

The latest update is that this vibrant song is crooned by none other than Anirudh Ravichander, while hero Ram himself wrote the lyrics. This song marks the debut of Ram as a lyric writer. The appealing lyrics of Ram and the melodious vocals of Anirudh are sure to elevate the song’s impact. The music for the movie is composed by Vivek–Merwin.

Bhagyashri Borse is the heroine in the movie.