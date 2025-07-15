x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Manasa Varanasi’s Brown Sugar Look
Manasa Varanasi’s Brown Sugar Look
Nabha Natesh Looks Maaya
Nabha Natesh Looks Maaya
Nora Fatehi In Paris
Nora Fatehi In Paris
Hebah Patel Diva Look In Red Saree
Hebah Patel Diva Look In Red Saree
Sobhita Dhulipala Moments In Sun
Sobhita Dhulipala Moments In Sun
Keerthy Suresh In Uppu Kappurambu Promptions
Keerthy Suresh In Uppu Kappurambu Promptions
Varsha Latest Photos
Varsha Latest Photos
Tamannaah Bhatia Stuns In Black and white Outfit
Tamannaah Bhatia Stuns In Black and white Outfit
Anupama Parameswaran Cute in Peach Colour Saree
Anupama Parameswaran Cute in Peach Colour Saree
Sharvari Stuns In Bikini
Sharvari Stuns In Bikini
Varsha Bollamma In Thammudu Pre Release Event
Varsha Bollamma In Thammudu Pre Release Event
Sapthami Gowda In Thammudu Pre Release Event
Sapthami Gowda In Thammudu Pre Release Event
Meenakshi Chaudhary Gorgeous In Peach Colour Saree
Meenakshi Chaudhary Gorgeous In Peach Colour Saree
Ashu Reddy Wet And Wild Clicks
Ashu Reddy Wet And Wild Clicks
Samantha Fierce and Elegant Look
Samantha Fierce and Elegant Look
Anupama Parameswaran Elegant Look
Anupama Parameswaran Elegant Look
Nabha Natesh Hot Poses
Nabha Natesh Hot Poses
Ananthika Sanilkumar In 8 Vasantalu Movie Success Meet
Ananthika Sanilkumar In 8 Vasantalu Movie Success Meet
Jennifer Emmanuel In Paramapadha Sopanam Teaser Launch Event
Jennifer Emmanuel In Paramapadha Sopanam Teaser Launch Event
Rashmika Mandanna at Kuberaa Success Celebrations
Rashmika Mandanna at Kuberaa Success Celebrations
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Ram Turns Lyricist With Andhra King Taluka

Published on July 15, 2025 by swathy

TRENDING

image
Dil Raju to Focus on Content-Driven Films
image
Interesting Combo: Vikram and Prem Kumar to Team Up
image
Ram Turns Lyricist With Andhra King Taluka
image
“I’m Currently Single And Very Happy”: Shruti Haasan Clarifies Her Relationship Status
image
Ramchander Rao sends legal notice to Bhatti Vikramarka

Ram Turns Lyricist With Andhra King Taluka

The shoot of Andhra King Taluka, Ram Pothineni’s upcoming movie, has entered its final stretch with an extensive Hyderabad schedule now taking place. Directed by Mahesh Babu P and bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers, the film is quickly approaching completion. The film’s first song will be released on July 18th.

The latest update is that this vibrant song is crooned by none other than Anirudh Ravichander, while hero Ram himself wrote the lyrics. This song marks the debut of Ram as a lyric writer. The appealing lyrics of Ram and the melodious vocals of Anirudh are sure to elevate the song’s impact. The music for the movie is composed by Vivek–Merwin.

Bhagyashri Borse is the heroine in the movie.

Next Interesting Combo: Vikram and Prem Kumar to Team Up Previous “I’m Currently Single And Very Happy”: Shruti Haasan Clarifies Her Relationship Status
else

TRENDING

image
Dil Raju to Focus on Content-Driven Films
image
Interesting Combo: Vikram and Prem Kumar to Team Up
image
Ram Turns Lyricist With Andhra King Taluka

Latest

image
Dil Raju to Focus on Content-Driven Films
image
Interesting Combo: Vikram and Prem Kumar to Team Up
image
Ram Turns Lyricist With Andhra King Taluka
image
“I’m Currently Single And Very Happy”: Shruti Haasan Clarifies Her Relationship Status
image
Ramchander Rao sends legal notice to Bhatti Vikramarka

Most Read

image
Ramchander Rao sends legal notice to Bhatti Vikramarka
image
After Pawan, Lokesh opens about ‘Hindi’ row
image
Pawan Kalyan as In-charge CM for 4 days ?

Related Articles

Manasa Varanasi’s Brown Sugar Look Nabha Natesh Looks Maaya Nora Fatehi In Paris Hebah Patel Diva Look In Red Saree Sobhita Dhulipala Moments In Sun Keerthy Suresh In Uppu Kappurambu Promptions Varsha Latest Photos Tamannaah Bhatia Stuns In Black and white Outfit Anupama Parameswaran Cute in Peach Colour Saree Sharvari Stuns In Bikini Varsha Bollamma In Thammudu Pre Release Event Sapthami Gowda In Thammudu Pre Release Event Meenakshi Chaudhary Gorgeous In Peach Colour Saree Ashu Reddy Wet And Wild Clicks Samantha Fierce and Elegant Look Anupama Parameswaran Elegant Look Nabha Natesh Hot Poses Ananthika Sanilkumar In 8 Vasantalu Movie Success Meet Jennifer Emmanuel In Paramapadha Sopanam Teaser Launch Event Rashmika Mandanna at Kuberaa Success Celebrations