Ramanaidu blames blue media for anti-campaign

Minister for Water Resources, Nimmala Ramanaidu, on Saturday blamed the blue media for the anti-government campaign in Andhra Pradesh. He alleged that the blue media has started negative reports against the government in just 30 days.

He said that the previous YSR Congress government had betrayed the mothers. The government had promised Rs 5,000 to each child in the family under Amma Vodi. However, after coming to power, they took one year to implement the scheme, he alleged. Even after one year, the YSR Congress government had implemented the scheme giving money for one child. The money was also brought down to Rs 13,000 from the promised amount of Rs 15,000, the minister said.

The YSR Congress government had also not paid to every mother during the last four years. The government evaded payment to several mothers in the state, he said and added that the representations by several mothers were not considered. The YSR Congress government never lived on its words, the Minister said.

On the contrary, the TDP-led NDA government in the state is fulfilling every promise made during the elections, the minister said. He said that the party had promised Rs 15,000 to every mother. The money would be paid to any number of children, he said. If a mother has two children, the government would pay Rs 30,000 and three children, Rs 45,000 and four children, the government would pay Rs 60,000, he said.

The present government is working on modalities to pay the scheme to the mothers, the minister said. He said that it would take some time for the government to frame the rules and start payment. He appealed to the people not to be carried away by the false campaign of the blue media and the opposition YSR Congress.

He questioned the YSR Congress for blaming the government on Thalliki Vandanam scheme even before the government completed 30 days in office. He also sought to advise the blue media to stop spreading fake news among the people and try to convince them. He said that people have a lot of confidence in the leadership of chief minister Chandrababu Naidu, he said.