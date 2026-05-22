Ramani Kalyanam Movie Review

Telugu360 Rating: 1.5/5

Some stories are good to read as books or in novels. They cannot be well adapted into movies. It is the treatment that makes the difference. Ramani Kalyanam will be a better attempt as a novel than as a flm. Ramani Kalyanam released today and here is the review of the film.

Story:

Sanjana (Deepshikha Chandran) loses her eyesight in a car accident during her childhood days. She is strong enough and she raises four orphans. She works as a singer in a pub for her living. On the other hand, Raj (Surya Vashistta) works hard to turn a cricketer in life. He gets selected for the Indian team but an unfortunate accident makes him physically unfit. He loses his legs. He loses confidence in life and gets depressed. He meets Sanjana in the pub and their friendship leads to love. The rest of Ramani Kalyanam is what happens next forms the rest of the story.

Analysis:

Ramani Kalyanam is an attempt that is laced with Mistakes, sacrifices and life struggles. The lead actor has no legs and the heroine has no eyesight. The director himself produced this challenging film. Though Sanjana is visually impaired, she is strong enough and confident. On the other hand, Raj gets depressed after the accident. After Sanjana walks into his life, Raj’s life changes. Such attempts are not encouraged and are watched on digital platforms these days. But it is the narration that is important for a film like Ramani Kalyanam. The emotion has to work out big time but the magic doesn’t happen in Ramani Kalyanam. Sanjana’s characterization looks artificial and the emotional episodes lack depth and they feel forced.

Most of the episodes are half baked and they fail to impress the audience and they hardly make an impact. No episode is organic and they just go with a flow. The interval episodes unfold a twist and the audience can predict the climax after the interval episode. Geethanjali ended up as a classic as the audience got connected to the characters well. But it doesn’t happen in Ramani Kalyanam. Most of the dialogues are sympathetic in the film and they irritate the audience.

–Performances:

Surya Vashistta looks handsome on screen. But his role gets restricted to a wheelchair in the film. Deepshikha Chandran is good as Sanjana but her dialect did not suit the actress. She failed badly in the emotional episodes. Srinivas Reddy gets an emotional role but it hardly makes an impact. All the other roles are forgettable.

Court director Raam Jagadish penned the dialogues for Ramani Kalyanam and he also worked on the screenplay of the film. They hardly made an impact. The dialogues are poor and the episodes are emotionless. By the interval time, the audience will lose their patience. Ramani Kalyanam is an old story which will not appeal to this generation and even for the regular audience. Ramani Kalyanam can be ignored completely.

Telugu360 Rating: 1.5/5