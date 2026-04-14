Ramayana Producer to take up Brahmastra 2

Bollywood producer Namit Malhotra is busy with Ramayana, the country’s most expensive film, a mythological drama that is high on expectations. The film will release in two parts for Diwali 2026 and 2027 respectively. The team is at Cinema Con 2026 to promote Ramayana and Namit Malhotra revealed that he is in plans to produce Brahmastra 2 very soon. The first installment ended up as a decent hit though it was a cost failure for the producer Karan Johar.

The sequel of the film has now landed into the hands of Namit Malhotra as per the update. Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva was released in 2022. Ayan Mukerji spent four years on the film and he is now on board to direct the sequel of Brahmastra. The first part was produced by Karan Johar, Namit Malhotra and Ayan Mukerji. Now, Namit Malhotra will produce the sequel. More details will be announced very soon.