Ramayana Producers’ Quote Irritates Bollywood

Ramayana is being made as the biggest Indian film. The two-part film is currently under shoot and the first installment will release during Diwali this year. The glimpse that was released recently was thoroughly impressive. The film’s producer Namit Malhotra is now quoting Rs 450 crores for the Hindi distribution rights of the film which is quite high. Anil Thadani, Jayantilal Gada and Karan Johar are in the race and they expressed their interest in acquiring the theatrical rights of the film.

After Namit Malhotra quoted Rs 450 crores, all these were hesitant and they are not ready for the deal. Pen Marudhar has acquired the theatrical rights of Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming film King for a price of Rs 250 crores. The quote of Ramayana is quite high. The distributors are asking Namit Malhotra to slash down the price and make it comfortable. For now, the deal is yet to be closed. Ramayana directed by Nitesh Tiwari features Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Yash, Sunny Deol in the lead roles.