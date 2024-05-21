x
Ramayana shoot Stalled?

Published on May 21, 2024 by ratnasri

Shocking budget for Dhanush’s Kubera
November 2024 is a Washout for Telugu Cinema
Pushpa 2: The Rule Hindi Sales on Wildfire
Several Telugu films in Financial Stress
Telangana ACB Unearths ₹100 Crore Worth of Assets from Irrigation Official

Ramayana is the biggest ever film made in Indian cinema and the mythological drama is planned in multiple parts. Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi also joined the sets of the film and a major schedule of the film got wrapped up. The film landed into trouble after one of its producers Madhu Mantena filed a copyright infringement case. The film’s shoot has now come to a halt because of the issue and the speculations say that the filming will resume very soon.

Madhu Mantena has been demanding his compensation for the work, time and efforts he kept in for the film. The legalities are worked out and the team will resume the shoot after the issue gets resolved. The shoot came to a halt last week and it is expected to resume next month. Kannada Superstar Yash is essaying the role of Ravana and Sunny Deol plays Lord Hanuman. Nitesh Tiwari is the director of this big-budget attempt and the first part of Ramayana releases next year. Hans Zimmer and A.R. Rahman are composing the music for Ramayana.

