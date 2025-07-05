Ramchandar Rao’s sharp counter to AICC chief Kharge

The newly elected Telangana BJP president Ramchandar Rao gave a sharp counter to AICC chief Mallikarjun Kharge, launching a scathing attack on Congress. He mocked Kharge for claiming that Congress will win 100 MLA seats and 15 MP seats in Telangana.

“AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge speaking at Congress workers meeting in Hyderabad claimed that, Congress will win 100 MLA seats and 15 MP seats in Telangana next time. How can he make it possible, when he himself has lost as MP in Loksabha constituency? It seems Kharge’s tongue has slipped. Instead of saying that BJP will win 100 seats and 15 MP seats, he had said Congress,” mocked TBJP chief N Ramchander Rao, speaking at party headquarters in Hyderabad on Saturday.

Saying that Congress has completely betrayed Telangana people, Ramchandar Rao proclaimed, the people are looking towards BJP for an alternative.

The new president of Telangana BJP Ramchandar Rao also wrote a letter to Chief Minister Revanth Reddy pulling up Congress Government on the unfulfilled promises on Saturday. Listing out the various failures of Revanth Sarkar, Ramchandar Rao said that people are feeling cheated by Congress.

“Congress has come to power by making promise that it will implement six guarantees within 100 days. Along with six guarantees it has given 63 more guarantees. But it has been close to 600 days but Congress Govt has not fulfilled any of the promises,” said BJP president Ramchandar Rao.

“What’s shocking is Congress had even distributed brochures to every home with signatures of Revanth Reddy and Bhatti Vikramarka taking responsibility for the implementation of these promises. But none of these promises have been kept. Telangana people have voted for Congress, believing in its promises. Now they feel betrayed by Congress,” highlighted Ramchandar Rao, demanding Revanth Reddy Sarkar to immediately implement its poll promises.