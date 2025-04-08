Rammohan Naidu confident of completing Bhogapuram Airport ahead of deadline

Union Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu took stock of the Bhogapuram Airport works on Tuesday. The young Minister has been taking personal care in completing Bhogapuram Airport works as swiftly as possible and expressed confidence that the geenfield airport will be ready for use by January 2026.

“Bhogapuram Airport works have been going on swiftly. Previous YSRCP Govt has neglected it and completed just 29 percent of work. What’s to be noted here is, YSRCP’s neglect is causing problems even today. But clearing all hurdles, we are continuing with Bhogapuram Airport construction works,” said Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu, speaking to media, after inspecting the construction works at the airport site.

“Within nine months, TDP-BJP-Janasena Govt has completed about 71 percent of work. Run way has almost been completed. 92 percent of taxi way, 60 percent of terminal building, 37 percent of axis roads, 72 percent of ATC construction works have been completed,” explained Rammohan Naidu.

“Three Greenfield Airports are coming up all over India. It is Telugu people’s pride that one among them is Bhogapuram Airport. GMR promised to complete airport construction by June 2026. But we are trying to complete it by January 2026 itself,” said Rammohan Naidu, expressing confidence.

GMR has taken up construction of Bhogapuram International Aiprort spreading over 2203 acres with Rs 4650 Cr. It is being named after Alluri Seetharama Raju. Bhogapuram Airport is expected to give a big boost to Vishakapatnam and northern Andhra’s progress.