Rammohan Naidu vows to complete Warangal Airport in two and half years

Union Minister of Civil Aviation Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu said the proposed Warangal Airport at Mamnoor will be completed within two and half years, once Telangana Government completes land acquisition.

As the fight for credit over Warangal Airport continued between Congress and BJP, Civil Aviation Minister made it a point to address the media in Hyderabad on Sunday. He shared the stage with Union Minister of Coal and Mines G Kishan Reddy during the press conference.

“I’m happy to share the good news with Telangana people that Centre has decided to construct brownfield Warangal Airport and has given clearance. I’m elated that Warangal Airport is being revived during my tenure as Civil Aviation Minister,” said young Minister Rammohan Naidu, who hails from Telangana’s sister state Andhra Pradesh.

“Warangal Airport was the largest airport in Asia pre-independence. It was operational till 1981. But unfortunately got neglected after that. But PM Modi Govt has determined to revive the Warangal Mamnoor Airport and fulfil the long pending demand of people of Warangal and Telangana. Mamnoor Airport requires 2800-meter runway. 280 more acres have to acquired. Once Telangana Government completes land acquisition, Airports Authority of India will take up the construction of Warangal Airport,” explained Union Minister for Civil Aviation Rammohan Naidu.

Union Minister Ram Mohan Naidu stated that Airports Authority of India will complete Warangal Airport within two and half years.

Replying later to mediapersons queries over CM Revanth Reddy giving credit for Congress, Rammohan Naidu mocked stressing, Revanth Reddy might have forgotten that airports are given clearance by Centre and constructed by AAI and not state governments