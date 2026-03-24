Ram’s Action Thriller on Cards

Energetic Star Ram is occupied with debacles. He was super confident on his last film Andhra King Taluka but the film ended up as a disappointment. Ram is on a break and he is personally working on a couple of scripts. His next film has been finalized and it will be announced next week. Logi Vignesh, a debutant who worked as an assistant for Lokesh Kanagaraj will direct the film and it is said to be a new-age action thriller.

Ram is currently finalizing the producers and the makers will make an official announcement soon. The film is planned on a big-budget. Ram is also personally working on a script along with Kishore Tirumala. Ram himself will bankroll this prestigious project which will start rolling at a later date.