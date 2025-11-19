Ram’s AKT Double Delight, Hits Like A 1000 Wala

Energetic Star Ram Pothineni is gearing up for the release of his unique entertainer Andhra King Taluka, where he plays a movie buff who goes to great lengths to express his admiration for his favourite star. The trailer, launched yesterday at a grand event in Kurnool, delivered a double delight to fans.

Packed with fresh storytelling, an engaging narrative, and standout performances, especially from Ram, who aptly represents every star’s die-hard fan, the trailer has received a thumping response. The technical finesse has further heightened expectations for the film.

One of the biggest highlights of the event was the spectacular drone show, featuring 1,000 drones, which stunned the crowd. It truly hit like a 1000 wala, leaving spectators at the venue and TV viewers equally fascinated.

This marks not only a first-of-its-kind event in Tollywood but also the biggest drone shows ever in Indian cinema. The visuals have since gone viral across social media platforms, adding to the buzz around the film.

Today, the team is set to hold another event in Bangalore, where Upendra, who plays Superstar Surya in the movie, will also make an appearance.