x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Amrutha Chowdary at Movie Promotions
Amrutha Chowdary at Movie Promotions
Dhanya Balakrishna Latest Photoshoot
Dhanya Balakrishna Latest Photoshoot
Anu Emmanuel for The GirlFriend Movie Promotions
Anu Emmanuel for The GirlFriend Movie Promotions
Chandini Chowdary at Santhana Prapthirasthu Event
Chandini Chowdary at Santhana Prapthirasthu Event
Samanth In Signature Alchemy Launch Event
Samanth In Signature Alchemy Launch Event
Maanasa Choudhary In Aaryan Movie Press Meet
Maanasa Choudhary In Aaryan Movie Press Meet
Shraddha Srinath In Aaryan Press Meet
Shraddha Srinath In Aaryan Press Meet
Ravi Teja at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Ravi Teja at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Suriya at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Suriya at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Sree Leela at Mass Jathara Pre release EVent
Sree Leela at Mass Jathara Pre release EVent
Nara Rohith – Sirisha Lella Haldi Pics
Nara Rohith – Sirisha Lella Haldi Pics
Rashmika Mandanna In The Girlfriend Trailer Launch Event
Rashmika Mandanna In The Girlfriend Trailer Launch Event
Sharwanand New Look
Sharwanand New Look
Samantha Diwali Bash 2025
Samantha Diwali Bash 2025
Manchu Family Diwali Celebrations 2025
Manchu Family Diwali Celebrations 2025
Allu Family @ Diwali 2025
Allu Family @ Diwali 2025
Siddhu Jonnalagadda for Telusu Kada Movie Promotions
Siddhu Jonnalagadda for Telusu Kada Movie Promotions
Allu Arjun and Sneha reddy Amsterdam Dairies
Allu Arjun and Sneha reddy Amsterdam Dairies
Nidhhi Agerwal Stuns in Red Outfit
Nidhhi Agerwal Stuns in Red Outfit
Rashmika Mandanna At Thamma Movie Promotions in Hyd
Rashmika Mandanna At Thamma Movie Promotions in Hyd
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Ram’s Andhra King Taluka Audio: A Complete Chartbuster album

Published on November 17, 2025 by swathy

TRENDING

image
Sheikh Hasina Breaks Silence After Death Penalty: “I Will Return, I Will Fight”
image
Exclusive: PMF and Mythri to Collaborate
image
Ram’s Andhra King Taluka Audio: A Complete Chartbuster album
image
Tollywood 2025: Six Weeks and Six Films
image
NBK’s incredible 50 years of career to be honored at IFFI

Ram’s Andhra King Taluka Audio: A Complete Chartbuster album

No matter who is the composer, no matter the genre, Energetic Star Ram Pothineni has been able to deliver chartbuster albums that stay with audiences forever. He once again delivered a complete chartbuster album with his upcoming biopic of a Fan, Andhra King Taluka.

Bhagyashri Borse is playing the leading lady role with Mahesh Babu P directing the film. The movie has a unique concept that never before explored on silver screen and Mythri Movie Makers are producing it. The album composed by Vivek-Mervin have ultimate chartbusters boosting movie hype and buzz to sky-high.

Ram Pothineni has surprised many by debuting as a lyricist and singer with this album. He wrote super successful Nuvvunte Chaley and it has become a rage with nearly 25 Million views. Later, he amazed with his singing skills in Puppy Shame. He brought out the sarcastic tone and hilarity like a pro.

The leading pair have took Internet by storm with over 30 Million views chartbuster, Chinni Gundelo song. They looked magical and highly effective with their chemistry and slow dance. With FDFS song, Ram delivered a dancing feast that everyone expects from him. Each movement is going to bring house down as reels replicating his moves have been rampant.

Well, from 27th November, Andhra King Taluka is going rule the theatres. The popularity of songs will ensure that many would sing-along and dance numbers will make it into a concert. If content delivers, the movie is going to be a resounding blockbuster for sure. The movie trailer is releasing on 18th Nov, in grand fashion.

Next Exclusive: PMF and Mythri to Collaborate Previous Tollywood 2025: Six Weeks and Six Films
else

TRENDING

image
Exclusive: PMF and Mythri to Collaborate
image
Ram’s Andhra King Taluka Audio: A Complete Chartbuster album
image
Tollywood 2025: Six Weeks and Six Films

Latest

image
Sheikh Hasina Breaks Silence After Death Penalty: “I Will Return, I Will Fight”
image
Exclusive: PMF and Mythri to Collaborate
image
Ram’s Andhra King Taluka Audio: A Complete Chartbuster album
image
Tollywood 2025: Six Weeks and Six Films
image
NBK’s incredible 50 years of career to be honored at IFFI

Most Read

image
Sheikh Hasina Breaks Silence After Death Penalty: “I Will Return, I Will Fight”
image
Supreme Court Pulls Up Telangana Speaker, Issues Contempt Notice
image
Tragedy in Saudi Arabia: Telangana Leaders Coordinate Relief After Fatal Bus Accident

Related Articles

Amrutha Chowdary at Movie Promotions Dhanya Balakrishna Latest Photoshoot Anu Emmanuel for The GirlFriend Movie Promotions Chandini Chowdary at Santhana Prapthirasthu Event Samanth In Signature Alchemy Launch Event Maanasa Choudhary In Aaryan Movie Press Meet Shraddha Srinath In Aaryan Press Meet Ravi Teja at Mass Jathara Pre release Event Suriya at Mass Jathara Pre release Event Sree Leela at Mass Jathara Pre release EVent Nara Rohith – Sirisha Lella Haldi Pics Rashmika Mandanna In The Girlfriend Trailer Launch Event Sharwanand New Look Samantha Diwali Bash 2025 Manchu Family Diwali Celebrations 2025 Allu Family @ Diwali 2025 Siddhu Jonnalagadda for Telusu Kada Movie Promotions Allu Arjun and Sneha reddy Amsterdam Dairies Nidhhi Agerwal Stuns in Red Outfit Rashmika Mandanna At Thamma Movie Promotions in Hyd