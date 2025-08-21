x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Sridevi at Sundarakanda Movie Promotions
Sridevi at Sundarakanda Movie Promotions
Nabha Natesh Turns Up the Heat in Garage Glam Look
Nabha Natesh Turns Up the Heat in Garage Glam Look
Sridevi Vijaykumar At Sundakanda Trailer Launch Event
Sridevi Vijaykumar At Sundakanda Trailer Launch Event
vedhika In SIIMA 2025
vedhika In SIIMA 2025
Faria Abdullah In SIIMA 2025
Faria Abdullah In SIIMA 2025
Lakshmi Manchu In SIIMA 2025
Lakshmi Manchu In SIIMA 2025
Faria Abdullah’s Electrifying Pictures
Faria Abdullah’s Electrifying Pictures
Raashi Khanna & Malavika at Filmfare Awards 2025
Raashi Khanna & Malavika at Filmfare Awards 2025
Bhagyashree Borse & Simran at Filmfare South Awards 2025
Bhagyashree Borse & Simran at Filmfare South Awards 2025
Filmfare Glamour & Style Awards South 2025
Filmfare Glamour & Style Awards South 2025
Filmfare Glamour & Style Awards South 2025
Filmfare Glamour & Style Awards South 2025
Disha Patani Barbie Look In Blue Outfit
Disha Patani Barbie Look In Blue Outfit
Janhvi Kapoor’s phoolon ki saari
Janhvi Kapoor’s phoolon ki saari
Nabha Natesh’s Fast and Furious saga
Nabha Natesh’s Fast and Furious saga
Rashmika Mandanna’s Super Sleek Fashion Vibe
Rashmika Mandanna’s Super Sleek Fashion Vibe
Manasa Varanasi In A Private Event
Manasa Varanasi In A Private Event
Samyuktha In Mega Blood Donation Camp
Samyuktha In Mega Blood Donation Camp
Shruti Haasan In Coolie promotions
Shruti Haasan In Coolie promotions
Faria Abdullah In Gurram Papireddy Movie Teaser Launch
Faria Abdullah In Gurram Papireddy Movie Teaser Launch
Vijay Deverakonda At Kingdom Movie ProMotion
Vijay Deverakonda At Kingdom Movie ProMotion
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Ram’s Andhra King Taluka Release Date Locked

Published on August 21, 2025 by sankar

TRENDING

image
Video : Nara Rohit Exclusive Interview PROMO
image
Ram’s Andhra King Taluka Release Date Locked
image
Talented Directors in Struggling Phase
image
Megastar’s Birthday Bash in Goa
image
Kavitha’s Emotional Farewell and Eashwar’s New Role

Ram’s Andhra King Taluka Release Date Locked

Energetic Star Ram is currently shooting for Andhra King Taluka, the story of a die hard fan of a Superstar. Andhra King Taluka also has a cute love story and the film is directed by Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty fame Mahesh. The makers announced that the film will hit the screens on November 28th across the globe. The shooting formalities of the film will be completed before Dasara season this year. Bhagyashri Borse plays the leading lady in this interesting attempt.

Mythri Movie Makers are the producers and Vivek, Mervin are the music directors. The first single received a thunderous response from the audience. Ram sports a young look in Andhra King Taluka. Kannada Superstar Upendra will be seen in an important role in Andhra King Taluka. T Series is co-producing Andhra King Taluka. Ram has two new films lined up for shoot next year.

Next Video : Nara Rohit Exclusive Interview PROMO Previous Talented Directors in Struggling Phase
else

TRENDING

image
Ram’s Andhra King Taluka Release Date Locked
image
Talented Directors in Struggling Phase
image
Megastar’s Birthday Bash in Goa

Latest

image
Video : Nara Rohit Exclusive Interview PROMO
image
Ram’s Andhra King Taluka Release Date Locked
image
Talented Directors in Struggling Phase
image
Megastar’s Birthday Bash in Goa
image
Kavitha’s Emotional Farewell and Eashwar’s New Role

Most Read

image
Kavitha’s Emotional Farewell and Eashwar’s New Role
image
Threats, Abuse, and Politics: Storm Around MLA Prashanthi Reddy
image
Centre Introduces Online Gaming Bill 2025, Sajjanar Welcomes Move

Related Articles

Sridevi at Sundarakanda Movie Promotions Nabha Natesh Turns Up the Heat in Garage Glam Look Sridevi Vijaykumar At Sundakanda Trailer Launch Event vedhika In SIIMA 2025 Faria Abdullah In SIIMA 2025 Lakshmi Manchu In SIIMA 2025 Faria Abdullah’s Electrifying Pictures Raashi Khanna & Malavika at Filmfare Awards 2025 Bhagyashree Borse & Simran at Filmfare South Awards 2025 Filmfare Glamour & Style Awards South 2025 Filmfare Glamour & Style Awards South 2025 Disha Patani Barbie Look In Blue Outfit Janhvi Kapoor’s phoolon ki saari Nabha Natesh’s Fast and Furious saga Rashmika Mandanna’s Super Sleek Fashion Vibe Manasa Varanasi In A Private Event Samyuktha In Mega Blood Donation Camp Shruti Haasan In Coolie promotions Faria Abdullah In Gurram Papireddy Movie Teaser Launch Vijay Deverakonda At Kingdom Movie ProMotion