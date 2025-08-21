Ram’s Andhra King Taluka Release Date Locked

Energetic Star Ram is currently shooting for Andhra King Taluka, the story of a die hard fan of a Superstar. Andhra King Taluka also has a cute love story and the film is directed by Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty fame Mahesh. The makers announced that the film will hit the screens on November 28th across the globe. The shooting formalities of the film will be completed before Dasara season this year. Bhagyashri Borse plays the leading lady in this interesting attempt.

Mythri Movie Makers are the producers and Vivek, Mervin are the music directors. The first single received a thunderous response from the audience. Ram sports a young look in Andhra King Taluka. Kannada Superstar Upendra will be seen in an important role in Andhra King Taluka. T Series is co-producing Andhra King Taluka. Ram has two new films lined up for shoot next year.