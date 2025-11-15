Ram’s ATK trailer to be launched in historical manner

Andhra King Taluka starring Energetic Star Ram Pothineni has been one of the most anticipated films in his career and recent times. Upendra is playing an important role in the film. Mahesh Babu P is directing the film with a novel concept and Mythri Movie Makers have produced the film on a lavish scale.

The songs composed by Vivek-Mervin have become chartbusters increasing hype for the film further. Now, the eagerly awaited trailer is going to be launched on 18th November in Kurnool. The makers are plannign to conduct a huge drone show at the event that is being mounted in a historical manner.

Drone show in front of the huge number of fans will be one of its kind and the makers are planning to make it a remarkable event in Indian Cinema history. The movie is releasing on 28th November, worldwide and it is touted to be a biopic of a fan. The anticipation for the arrival of Andhra King Taluka is unprecedented.