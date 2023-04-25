Ram’s next Official Announcement Loading

Energetic Star Ram is busy shooting for Boyapati Srinu’s actioner and the shoot concludes in May. The film is announced for Dasara 2023 release and is carrying good expectations. Ram also locked Gautham Vasudev Menon’s film and the shoot is expected to start soon. Ram also signed Puri Jagannadh’s film and the movie is said to be the sequel for iSmart Shankar. An official announcement about the film is also expected to be made very soon. The details of the producer and the technicians will be announced.

Ram gained a chiseled look for Boyapati’s film. The actor is expected to maintain the same for the sequel of iSmart Shankar. Puri Jagannadh is said to have narrated the script to Ram and got a positive nod. The pre-production work is happening currently. Ram will also take up Gautam Menon’s film which will be produced by his uncle Sravanthi Ravikishore.