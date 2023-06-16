Ram’s uncle slams Wedding Rumours

Young actor Sharwanand got married recently and Varun Tej got engaged and is all set to tie the knot this year. From the past couple of days, there are rumors that Energetic Star Ram is all set to get married soon and the girl comes from a businessman’s family based in Hyderabad. Several gossip portals carried the news which is untrue. Ram’s uncle Sravanthi Ravi Kishore slammed the rumors and he clarified that there is no truth in the news.

He also said that the news would be made official if things are confirmed. Ram is completely focused on Boyapati Srinu’s mass entertainer and the film is announced for Dasara 2023 release. The shooting portions are expected to be wrapped up very soon. Ram signed a mass entertainer in the direction of Puri Jagannadh and the film is the sequel for iSmart Shankar. The project rolls later this year.