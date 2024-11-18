Rana Daggubati about OTT Dictatorship

Rana Daggubati is one Telugu actor who shares a great bonding with all the actors and industry circles. He is also close to digital giants like Amazon Prime and Netflix. Infact, post-pandemic, Rana Daggubati had planned a bunch of projects for them but most of them did not materialize. He is now hosting ‘The Rana Daggubati Show’ for Amazon Prime and he had an interaction before the release of the show. He was asked about the OTT Dictatorship that is happening currently. “Nobody dictates anyone. When you have a saleable product, no one dictates. They dictate a risk candidate. OTT made producers safe and we have increased the number of films” told Rana Daggubati.

“There are 4-5 OTT platforms and they cannot buy each and every film. They have limited budgets and India is one country for the digital giants. They also have to get the maximum coverage through the Indian languages. The OTT business was comfortable for 2-3 years and everyone predicted that it would continue the same. It is not possible. We are making 400-500 films in India and they come to theatres. But OTT platforms are not ready to buy all of them. They have to generate revenue from their purchased products. There may be fewer films in other languages when OTT platforms bought many Telugu films in the past. Now if there are more options in neighboring languages, they have to invest in them. They are global companies and they have their own calculations” told Rana Daggubati.