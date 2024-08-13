Rana Daggubati and Anirudh: An Unexpected Collaboration

Actor Rana Daggubati and composer Anirudh Ravichander have joined forces with former UFC fighter, Anthony Pettis, for an unexpected collaboration. The wrestler shared a photo with Rana and Anirudh on August 13, hinting at a ‘global’ venture. Fans were surprised to see this collaboration, as it was not widely anticipated. The two film celebrities, along with another partner, Harsha Vadlamudi, have invested in a new tequila brand.

Anthony Pettis’ post with Rana and Anirudh took everyone by surprise, suggesting they have signed a deal for his upcoming sports event, APFC, scheduled to take place in the coming weeks. Rana and Anirudh were also spotted in Mexico on August 12, further fueling speculations about their venture. As of now, the trio has not released any official statement regarding their collaboration. Meanwhile, Anirudh Ravichandran has upcoming projects with Rajinikanth and NTR, while Rana Daggubati is awaiting the release of Vettaiyan, in which he is rumored to play an antagonist.