x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Squad Girls Party Gang
Squad Girls Party Gang
SriSimha Pre Wedding Photos
SriSimha Pre Wedding Photos
Ahsaas Channa’s Latest Photos
Ahsaas Channa’s Latest Photos
Barkha Singh in Torn Style
Barkha Singh in Torn Style
Fasting Benefits
Fasting Benefits
Mrunal Thakur in Vacay Mood
Mrunal Thakur in Vacay Mood
Allu Arjun at Pushpa 2 The Rule Trailer Launch event
Allu Arjun at Pushpa 2 The Rule Trailer Launch event
Rashmika Mandanna at Pushpa 2 The Rule Trailer Launch event
Rashmika Mandanna at Pushpa 2 The Rule Trailer Launch event
Palak Tiwari’s Maldives Photo Dump
Palak Tiwari’s Maldives Photo Dump
Urvashi Rautela’s New Styling
Urvashi Rautela’s New Styling
Meenakshi Chaudhary at Mechanic Rocky Pre release event
Meenakshi Chaudhary at Mechanic Rocky Pre release event
How To Deal With Negative Emotions
How To Deal With Negative Emotions
Madhuri Dixit’s Photo Dump
Madhuri Dixit’s Photo Dump
Malaika Arora Sizzles In Black Dress
Malaika Arora Sizzles In Black Dress
Shanvi Srivastava Beach Vibe
Shanvi Srivastava Beach Vibe
Aditi Rao Hydari for John Jacobs Promotions
Aditi Rao Hydari for John Jacobs Promotions
Khushi Kapoor Chilling Out With Friends
Khushi Kapoor Chilling Out With Friends
Sunny Leone Stunning Look
Sunny Leone Stunning Look
Kavya Thapar Stunning In Red Saree
Kavya Thapar Stunning In Red Saree
Manchu Lakshmi Prasanna Hot Clicks
Manchu Lakshmi Prasanna Hot Clicks
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Rana Daggubati and Anirudh: An Unexpected Collaboration

Published on August 13, 2024 by ratnasri

TRENDING

image
Vivek Venkatswamy dares Revanth Sarkar
image
Mythri’s Innovative plan for Pushpa 2: The Rule
image
AP High Court Denies Protection to Ram Gopal Varma
image
Diljit Dosanjh criticizes Telangana government
image
Kantara Chapter 1 Coming For Auspicious Occasion

Rana Daggubati and Anirudh: An Unexpected Collaboration

Actor Rana Daggubati and composer Anirudh Ravichander have joined forces with former UFC fighter, Anthony Pettis, for an unexpected collaboration. The wrestler shared a photo with Rana and Anirudh on August 13, hinting at a ‘global’ venture. Fans were surprised to see this collaboration, as it was not widely anticipated. The two film celebrities, along with another partner, Harsha Vadlamudi, have invested in a new tequila brand.

Anthony Pettis’ post with Rana and Anirudh took everyone by surprise, suggesting they have signed a deal for his upcoming sports event, APFC, scheduled to take place in the coming weeks. Rana and Anirudh were also spotted in Mexico on August 12, further fueling speculations about their venture. As of now, the trio has not released any official statement regarding their collaboration. Meanwhile, Anirudh Ravichandran has upcoming projects with Rajinikanth and NTR, while Rana Daggubati is awaiting the release of Vettaiyan, in which he is rumored to play an antagonist.

Next TDP Quits MLC Race Previous ACB Raids on Jogi Ramesh
else

TRENDING

image
Mythri’s Innovative plan for Pushpa 2: The Rule
image
Diljit Dosanjh criticizes Telangana government
image
Kantara Chapter 1 Coming For Auspicious Occasion

Latest

image
Vivek Venkatswamy dares Revanth Sarkar
image
Mythri’s Innovative plan for Pushpa 2: The Rule
image
AP High Court Denies Protection to Ram Gopal Varma
image
Diljit Dosanjh criticizes Telangana government
image
Kantara Chapter 1 Coming For Auspicious Occasion

Most Read

image
Vivek Venkatswamy dares Revanth Sarkar
image
Delhi : The Gas Chamber
image
AP Farmers Can Now Sell Grain Through WhatsApp

Related Articles

Squad Girls Party Gang SriSimha Pre Wedding Photos Ahsaas Channa’s Latest Photos Barkha Singh in Torn Style Fasting Benefits Mrunal Thakur in Vacay Mood Allu Arjun at Pushpa 2 The Rule Trailer Launch event Rashmika Mandanna at Pushpa 2 The Rule Trailer Launch event Palak Tiwari’s Maldives Photo Dump Urvashi Rautela’s New Styling Meenakshi Chaudhary at Mechanic Rocky Pre release event How To Deal With Negative Emotions Madhuri Dixit’s Photo Dump Malaika Arora Sizzles In Black Dress Shanvi Srivastava Beach Vibe Aditi Rao Hydari for John Jacobs Promotions Khushi Kapoor Chilling Out With Friends Sunny Leone Stunning Look Kavya Thapar Stunning In Red Saree Manchu Lakshmi Prasanna Hot Clicks