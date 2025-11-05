Rana Daggubati Expands His Horizon with Spirit Media’s Pan-India Vision

Actor and producer Rana Daggubati is all set to redefine his creative journey by taking his production house, Spirit Media, beyond Tollywood into the wider world of Indian cinema. Known for his versatility and business acumen, Rana is venturing deeper into multilingual filmmaking with a strong lineup of upcoming projects. His debut production Kaantha, a period thriller starring Dulquer Salmaan, marks the beginning of this exciting chapter. At the promotional event for Kaantha, Rana announced Spirit Media’s first Bollywood venture is an adaptation of Last Man in Tower, the acclaimed novel by Booker Prize-winning author Aravind Adiga. The film will feature Manoj Bajpayee in the lead and will be directed by Ben Rekhi, backed by a world-class creative team.

Founded in 2005, Spirit Media has evolved into a dynamic company focusing on storytelling, content development, and innovative digital ventures. Besides Kaantha, the studio is producing Dark Chocolate, Psyche Siddharth, and Premante. Rana’s vision is to connect regional talent with national and global audiences, fostering collaboration across industries. With his expanding slate and creative foresight, Rana Daggubati is steadily shaping Spirit Media into a true pan-Indian storytelling powerhouse.