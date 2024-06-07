Rana Daggubati in talks to play Aurangzeb?

Rana Daggubati has been quite cautious and is not in a hurry. He is all set to work with Teja and the shoot commences soon after Rana Daggubati wraps up Rana Naidu 2 with Venkatesh. As per the buzz from the Bollywood media circles, Rana Daggubati is in talks for a Hindi film and he will be soon essaying the role of Aurangzeb in the film featuring Shahid Kapoor who plays Chhatrapati Shivaji. Amit Rai who directed OMG 2 is all set to direct a periodic film with Shahid Kapoor and Rana Daggubati. The film will be produced by Dil Raju and Wakaoo Films. The film hits the screens by the end of this year.

Some crucial discussions are currently on and Shahid Kapoor, Rana Daggubati are interested to play their respective roles and the film is based on the life story of Chhatrapati Shivaji. The scriptwork is wrapped up and the pre-production work is on. We have to wait to see as both Shahid Kapoor and Rana Daggubati are occupied with several films.