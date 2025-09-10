Rana Daggubati’s surprise in Mirai

Teja Sajja’s upcoming movie Mirai is high on expectations and the film is slated for September 12th release. Teja Sajja during the promotions said that there are surprises in the film. As per the ongoing news, Rana Daggubati will be seen essaying the role of Lord Rama in this superhero film that comes with a devotional touch. The film’s climax will have Lord Rama as the Saviour and Rana reprised the role of Lord Rama on screen.

Speculations also said that Ravi Teja and Dulquer Salmaan will be seen in special cameos and they are the other surprises for the film. Teja Sajja, Manchu Manoj, Ritika Nayak, Shriya Saran, Jayaram and Jagapathi Babu played the lead roles in this superhero film which is directed by Kartik Ghattamaneni. People Media Factory are the producers of Mirai. The film is planned on a record budget and the makers are releasing Mirai in a record number of screens.