Home > Movie News

Rana making Smart Money without Acting

Published on November 19, 2025 by nymisha

Rana making Smart Money without Acting

Rana Daggubati hasn’t done many films as an actor but he is associated with a number of films. The Daggubati youngster has built a strong relationship with several digital giants, corporate biggies and top Bollywood producers. He is marketing himself and is getting associated with impressive projects. He is selling off the non-theatrical rights of films that he is associated for. His team is watching content on a regular basis and is inking deals with them if they like the content.

Rana joins the project as a promoter and he takes a 15-20 percent share from the total business done. He is not much bothered about the profits and losses as he is marketing a film and is playing a crucial role in selling the digital rights and other non-theatrical deals. He is associated with Dulquer Salmaan for Kaantha and the duo co-produced this interesting attempt. The film is a failure at the box-office but Rana, Dulquer have sold off the entire non-theatrical deals.

They pocketed over Rs 50 crores through these deals and recovered the entire investment. The theatrical revenue goes to the pockets of Rana and Dulquer. Rana and his Spirit Media are associated with several small films that will release soon. In all these, Rana is a promoter and will take his share. The actor is making smart money from every project he is associated with.

Next Nayanthara gets Rs 10 crore Rolls-Royce Previous Seven Maoists Killed in Fresh Encounter in Maredumilli Forests
