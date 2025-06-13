x
Thabitha Sukumar Bandreddi Wedding Anniversary Celebration
Neha Shetty’s Ocean eyes and sunset skies
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Glamour Doll Look
Laya Spotted In Thammudu Trailer Launch Event
Swasika In Thammudu Trailer Launch Event
Sapthami Gowda In Thammudu Trailer Launch Event
Ramya Ramakrishna stunning in her photoshoot
Allu Arjun Spotted at Kalina Airport
Shalini Pandey Jaw Opening Look
Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan’s Wedding Anniversary
Mehreen Pirzada Shot With Motorolain Razr
Pragya Jaiswal’s Soft Summer Girl Look
Janhvi Kapoor Freshly cut bangs In Red Dress
Priyanka Mohan Stunning Look In Saree
Janhvi Kapoor Obsessed with jagadeekaveerudu atilokasundari Movie jacket
Ananya Panday day off in sunny sunny Croatia
Ritu Varma Devika & Danny Webseries Pressmeet
Sudheer Babu’s Fun filled Family Nights
Mrunal Thakur Chilling With Her Sister
Nayanthara Family Latest Images
Home > Movie News

Rana Naidu Season 2 gets Poor Reviews

Published on June 13, 2025 by swathy

Rana Naidu Season 2 gets Poor Reviews

After the super success of the first season of Rana Naidu, the season 2 was planned and the shoot was wrapped up last year. The second season is now streaming on Netflix from today. Venkatesh and Rana Daggubati played the lead roles. The season has been receiving underwhelming response all over. Though there were several new characters introduced, the netizens have lauded the performance of Venkatesh and Rana. They called the show disappointing and boring.

The drama throughout Rana Naidu too falls short of expectations told the most of the reviews. Rana Naidu Season 2 has eight episodes with each episode lasting for 50 minutes. Venkatesh steps out of his comfort zone and he received appreciation in the first season. He was all excited and signed the second season though he received the heat from the family crowds. Too many subplots spoiled the web series.

Karan Anshuman, Suparn S Varma and Abhay Chopra directed the second season of Rana Naidu and it is available on Netflix in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and English languages.

Next Thug Life Ban: Karnataka Govt gets a Shock Previous Pic Talk: Meenakshi poses like a Glamour Doll
