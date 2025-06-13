Rana Naidu Season 2 gets Poor Reviews

After the super success of the first season of Rana Naidu, the season 2 was planned and the shoot was wrapped up last year. The second season is now streaming on Netflix from today. Venkatesh and Rana Daggubati played the lead roles. The season has been receiving underwhelming response all over. Though there were several new characters introduced, the netizens have lauded the performance of Venkatesh and Rana. They called the show disappointing and boring.

The drama throughout Rana Naidu too falls short of expectations told the most of the reviews. Rana Naidu Season 2 has eight episodes with each episode lasting for 50 minutes. Venkatesh steps out of his comfort zone and he received appreciation in the first season. He was all excited and signed the second season though he received the heat from the family crowds. Too many subplots spoiled the web series.

Karan Anshuman, Suparn S Varma and Abhay Chopra directed the second season of Rana Naidu and it is available on Netflix in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and English languages.