Rana Naidu Season 2 Streaming Date Announced

The first season of Rana Naidu on Netflix is one of the most watched Indian shows. Venkatesh and his nephew Rana Daggubati played the lead roles in this web series and the shoot of the second season has been completed long ago. Netflix has announced that the second season of Rana Naidu will be streaming from June 13th. A new poster along with the announcement has been out today. Arjun Rampal, Kriti Kharbanda and Surveen will be seen in other important roles in Rana Naidu.

Karan Anshuman and Suparn Verma directed the second season of Rana Naidu and Sunder Aaron produced the project on the banner Locomotive Global Inc. The series is the official adaptation of the 2013 American crime drama TV series Ray Donovan. Despite receiving huge criticism because of the adult content, Venkatesh signed the second season because of the record viewership. Rana Naidu is made in Telugu and Hindi languages.