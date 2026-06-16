Ranabaali: Arnold Vosloo is the demon in Ranabaali

Vijay Deverakonda and Rahul Sankrityan collaborated once again after Taxiwaala under the Mythri Movie Makers banner. The film titled Ranabaali raising expectations with every update.

Celebrated Hollywood actor Arnold Vosloo is set to make his debut in Indian cinema with the upcoming film Ranabaali. In the movie, he takes on the significant role of Sir Theodore Hector.

Marking Vosloo’s birthday, the film’s team unveiled a special poster and extended their wishes, while also revealing his character with the striking title, “Sir Theodore Hector, the Demon of Drought.”

Meanwhile, Ranabaali continues to progress steadily in production. The makers recently announced that the film has successfully completed 100 days of shooting, highlighting a major milestone in its journey toward release.

Directed by Rahul Sankrityan, Ranabaali is based on real incidents that reportedly occurred during British rule in the late 1800s. The film stars Rashmika Mandanna as the leading lady alongside Arnold Vosloo in a key role. Backed by Mythri Movie Makers and presented by T Series.