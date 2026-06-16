x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Abhirami Stunning Look
Abhirami Stunning Look
RamCharan and Janhvi Kapoor At Peddi Aawaz Event
RamCharan and Janhvi Kapoor At Peddi Aawaz Event
Lavanya Tripathi at Sathi Leelavathi Promotions
Lavanya Tripathi at Sathi Leelavathi Promotions
Bellamkonda Sreenivas and Kavya Reddy Engagement Photos
Bellamkonda Sreenivas and Kavya Reddy Engagement Photos
Hebah Patel Hot Images
Hebah Patel Hot Images
Nabha Natesh Stuns In a Black Saree
Nabha Natesh Stuns In a Black Saree
Malavika Nair In Biker Movie Promotions
Malavika Nair In Biker Movie Promotions
Tamannaah Bhatia Glowing In a Modern Red Lehenga
Tamannaah Bhatia Glowing In a Modern Red Lehenga
Jyotika Confident Look In denim Outfit
Jyotika Confident Look In denim Outfit
TGFA : Celebrities In Gaddar Awards 2025
TGFA : Celebrities In Gaddar Awards 2025
Samantha’s Baapu Bomma Attire
Samantha’s Baapu Bomma Attire
Raashii Khanna In UBS Release Press Meet
Raashii Khanna In UBS Release Press Meet
SreeLeela In UBS Release Press Meet
SreeLeela In UBS Release Press Meet
Priyanka Chopra Party Night with Nick
Priyanka Chopra Party Night with Nick
Virosh Haldi Ceremony
Virosh Haldi Ceremony
Raashi Khanna Latest Photos
Raashi Khanna Latest Photos
Nara Devaansh’s Dhoti Ceremony
Nara Devaansh’s Dhoti Ceremony
Meenakshi Chaudhary Confident Look In Black outfit
Meenakshi Chaudhary Confident Look In Black outfit
Virosh Pradhanam and Mehendi evening Photos
Virosh Pradhanam and Mehendi evening Photos
Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna Reception
Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna Reception
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Ranabaali: Arnold Vosloo is the demon in Ranabaali

Published on June 16, 2026 by swathy

TRENDING

image
Nara Lokesh Assures Support to People During Praja Darbar in Mangalagiri
image
Preity Mukhundhan in Sharwanand’s film
image
Kajal’s The India Story First Look: Leaves Strong Impact
image
One more Storm from Anil Ravipudi
image
Ranabaali: Arnold Vosloo is the demon in Ranabaali

Ranabaali: Arnold Vosloo is the demon in Ranabaali

Vijay Deverakonda and Rahul Sankrityan collaborated once again after Taxiwaala under the Mythri Movie Makers banner. The film titled Ranabaali raising expectations with every update.

Celebrated Hollywood actor Arnold Vosloo is set to make his debut in Indian cinema with the upcoming film Ranabaali. In the movie, he takes on the significant role of Sir Theodore Hector.

Marking Vosloo’s birthday, the film’s team unveiled a special poster and extended their wishes, while also revealing his character with the striking title, “Sir Theodore Hector, the Demon of Drought.”

Meanwhile, Ranabaali continues to progress steadily in production. The makers recently announced that the film has successfully completed 100 days of shooting, highlighting a major milestone in its journey toward release.

Directed by Rahul Sankrityan, Ranabaali is based on real incidents that reportedly occurred during British rule in the late 1800s. The film stars Rashmika Mandanna as the leading lady alongside Arnold Vosloo in a key role. Backed by Mythri Movie Makers and presented by T Series.

Next One more Storm from Anil Ravipudi Previous Centre Extends Full Support to Amaravati: Prahlad Joshi
else

TRENDING

image
Preity Mukhundhan in Sharwanand’s film
image
Kajal’s The India Story First Look: Leaves Strong Impact
image
One more Storm from Anil Ravipudi

Latest

image
Nara Lokesh Assures Support to People During Praja Darbar in Mangalagiri
image
Preity Mukhundhan in Sharwanand’s film
image
Kajal’s The India Story First Look: Leaves Strong Impact
image
One more Storm from Anil Ravipudi
image
Ranabaali: Arnold Vosloo is the demon in Ranabaali

Most Read

image
Nara Lokesh Assures Support to People During Praja Darbar in Mangalagiri
image
Centre Extends Full Support to Amaravati: Prahlad Joshi
image
Special Assembly Training for Newly Elected Tamil Nadu MLAs

Related Articles

Abhirami Stunning Look RamCharan and Janhvi Kapoor At Peddi Aawaz Event Lavanya Tripathi at Sathi Leelavathi Promotions Bellamkonda Sreenivas and Kavya Reddy Engagement Photos Hebah Patel Hot Images Nabha Natesh Stuns In a Black Saree Malavika Nair In Biker Movie Promotions Tamannaah Bhatia Glowing In a Modern Red Lehenga Jyotika Confident Look In denim Outfit TGFA : Celebrities In Gaddar Awards 2025 Samantha’s Baapu Bomma Attire Raashii Khanna In UBS Release Press Meet SreeLeela In UBS Release Press Meet Priyanka Chopra Party Night with Nick Virosh Haldi Ceremony Raashi Khanna Latest Photos Nara Devaansh’s Dhoti Ceremony Meenakshi Chaudhary Confident Look In Black outfit Virosh Pradhanam and Mehendi evening Photos Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna Reception