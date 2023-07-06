Rana’s film to be made in Two Parts

Rana Daggubati has been on a break for the past few months and he hasn’t announced any new film. The actor is busy with finalizing content for Suresh Productions and he is holding talks with digital giants for web-based projects. Rana announced that he would soon work with Teja and the film is titled Rakshasa Raju. As per the ongoing buzz, the film is expected to be made in two parts and is a political thriller.

Teja is rumored to have been inspired by films like God Father and other thriller films to pen the script of Rakshasa Raju. Rana too loved the script. The pre-production work of the film is currently going on and the film will be launched in August. More details about the cast, crew members are expected to be announced officially soon by the makers.