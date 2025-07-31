Ranbir and Alia’s Rs 250 Cr Bungalow is Ready

Bollywood star couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are in happy space. They have enough work and they are paid big remunerations for their work. Ranbir Kapoor is currently in the best phase with a strong lineup of projects for the next few years. Alia Bhatt emerged as the highest paid Indian actress. The duo has invested big money on their new nest which is located in a plush location of Mumbai. The construction work has been going on from the past couple of years.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are all set to move to their new Bungalow very soon and it costed them Rs 250 crores. The entire works are completed and Alia Bhatt paid a visit to their new bungalow today with her mother-in-law Neetu Kapoor. The villa is located in Bandra West and is a six-storey villa. A grand housewarming ceremony will take place before the stars enter their new home. Ranbir Kapoor is shooting for Ramayan while Alia Bbhatt has Alpha which is a part of YRF Spy Universe. Ranbir and Alia got married in 2022 and they are blessed with a baby girl Raha.