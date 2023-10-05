Ranbir Kapoor gets summoned by ED

Top Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor was summoned by the officials of the Enforcement Directorate in connection with an online betting case. Ranbir Kapoor is said to have taken cash to promote the app that is promoted by Mahadev Book which belongs to an online betting platform. The Enforcement Directorate has been investigating the case and they traced that Rs 112 crores was paid in cash to an event management company to promote the online betting.

The ED officials are expected to summon more Bollywood actors and singers who are connected to Mahadev online betting case. Ranbir Kapoor is yet to respond about the issue. The actor is done with the shoot of Animal and the film directed by Sandeep Reddy is slated for December 1st release.