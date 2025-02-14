Ranbir Kapoor launches his Lifestyle Brand Arks

Today, Ranbir Kapoor unveiled his own lifestyle store, ARKS, located at 205 Waterfield Road in Bandra West, near Hakkasan. ARKS is more than just a brand and it is an expression of Kapoor’s personal style, passion for sneakers, and commitment to premium fashion essentials. The store will offer a carefully selected collection of basics, including well-fitting trousers, timeless white t-shirts, tailored shirts, and high-end footwear. ARKS combines refinement with a fresh, carefree look, influenced by Kapoor’s cinematic journey and the ever-changing fashion landscape. Kapoor shared that his inspiration for ARKS comes from the role of comfort in his own style and his deep connection to Mumbai, the city that has been a part of his being and soul, where he has played, explored, and experienced the city’s vibrant energy.

Ranveer Singh fondly recounts his cherished memories of his first pair of sneakers, which he treasured and admired without wearing them for months. He also shares how the ARKS brand he introduced is a representation of his personal style and journey, emphasizing that the sneakers needed to be not only fashionable but also exceptionally comfortable. The actor is shooting for Ramayana directed by Nitesh Tiwari and ‘Love and War’ directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali.