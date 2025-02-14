x
Vishwak Sen Interview Photos
Kamakshi Bhaskarla At Laila Movie Trailer Launch Event
Naga Chaitanya In Thandel Promotions
Ananya Panday Blooms With Jasmine
Nithya Menen Stunning Look
Rakul Preet Singh Golden Glow Look
Keerthy Suresh Akka Photoshoot
Nabha Natesh Looks Gorgeous In Pink Saree
Sandeep Reddy Vanga at Thandel Jaathaara Event
Sai Pallavi at Thandel Jaathaara Event
Archana at Karmastalam Movie Press Meet
Akhil Akkineni at CCL Press Meet
Faria Abdullah At Dance Ikon Press Meet
NabhaNatesh Coolie Disco Performance
NagaChaitanya Snapped at Chennai For Thandel Movie Promotions
Sai Pallavi Snapped at Begumpet Airport Off to Chennai
Aditi Shankar In Premistava Trailer Launch Event
palak agrawal in my south diva calender 2025
Annusriya Tripathi In My South Diva Calender 2025
Richa Joshi In My South Diva Calender 2025
Ranbir Kapoor launches his Lifestyle Brand Arks

Published on February 14, 2025 by nymisha

Ranbir Kapoor launches his Lifestyle Brand Arks

Today, Ranbir Kapoor unveiled his own lifestyle store, ARKS, located at 205 Waterfield Road in Bandra West, near Hakkasan. ARKS is more than just a brand and it is an expression of Kapoor’s personal style, passion for sneakers, and commitment to premium fashion essentials. The store will offer a carefully selected collection of basics, including well-fitting trousers, timeless white t-shirts, tailored shirts, and high-end footwear. ARKS combines refinement with a fresh, carefree look, influenced by Kapoor’s cinematic journey and the ever-changing fashion landscape. Kapoor shared that his inspiration for ARKS comes from the role of comfort in his own style and his deep connection to Mumbai, the city that has been a part of his being and soul, where he has played, explored, and experienced the city’s vibrant energy.

Ranveer Singh fondly recounts his cherished memories of his first pair of sneakers, which he treasured and admired without wearing them for months. He also shares how the ARKS brand he introduced is a representation of his personal style and journey, emphasizing that the sneakers needed to be not only fashionable but also exceptionally comfortable. The actor is shooting for Ramayana directed by Nitesh Tiwari and ‘Love and War’ directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

