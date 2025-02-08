Bollywood Superstar lends his support for Vijay Deverakonda’s Next

Vijay Deverakonda is completely focused on VD12 and the film is in the final stages of shoot. Vijay Deverakonda sports a different look and he is in plans to complete the shoot at the earliest and move on to his next film. After a long wait, the makers announced that the title and the teaser of VD12 will be out February 12th. As per the recent development, Bollywood Superstar Ranbir Kapoor has lent his voice for the teaser of the film. Ranbir Kapoor completed the dubbing of the voiceover yesterday in Mumbai.

Tollywood speculates that NTR will lend the voice for the Telugu version of the teaser and the makers are yet to make it official. Sree Leela was the leading lady and the actress walked out of the film later. Reports said that Bhagyashree Borse is the heroine in this high voltage actioner. Vijay Deverakonda plays the role of a sincere cop in the film. Sithara Entertainments, Srikara Studios and Fortune Four Cinemas are the producers. Rockstar Anirudh is the music director and the film releases this year.