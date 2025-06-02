x
Home > Movie News

Ranbir Kapoor locked for Dhoom 4

Published on June 2, 2025 by swathy

Ranbir Kapoor locked for Dhoom 4

Top Bollywood producer Aditya Chopra along with several teams has been working on the fourth installment of Dhoom franchise. Dhoom 3 released in the year 2013 and the fourth installment will start rolling after 13 years after the release of Dhoom 3. As per the updates rolling from the Bollywood media, top actor Ranbir Kapoor will feature in Dhoom 4. Aditya Chopra along with Sridhar Raghavan has locked the script of the film. The shoot of the film will commence in 2026.

Reports say that Ayan Mukerji may direct Dhoom 4 and the shoot starts in April 2026. The film is expected to hit the screens in 2027. Ranbir Kapoor is currently busy with Ramayana, Love and War and he will wrap up these shoots before he joins the sets of Dhoom 4. He also has Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal Park that will roll in 2027.

