Ranbir Kapoor takes up one more Biopic?

Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor is one of the finest performers in the country. He stepped into the shoes of Sanjay Dutt’s biopic and he was just exceptional. The latest rumor making rounds is that Ranbir Kapoor will reprise Indian star cricketer and captain Sourav Ganguly in his biopic. Sourav Ganguly himself penned the script of his life story. An official announcement about the project is expected very soon. Luv Ranjan is the frontrunner in the race to direct the film.

Ranbir Kapoor and Luv Ranjan worked for Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar and the film is due for release. Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor played the lead roles in this romantic drama. Luv Ranjan will commence the pre-production work after the film’s release. Earlier there were reports that Ganguly locked Bengali filmmaker Srijit Mukerji to direct the film. After Shabhash Mithu failed, Ganguly changed his plans. Sourav Ganguly is completely focused on his biopic for now.