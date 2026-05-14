Ranbir Kapoor’s Expensive Purchase in Ayodhya

Bollywood Superstar Ranbir Kapoor is busy with Ramayana, the biggest mythological epic of the country. Made on a staggering budget, the shooting portions of the first part are completed and the second part is currently being shot. Ranbir Kapoor plays Lord Rama in this mythological epic. As per the recent development, Ranbir Kapoor has purchased an expensive land parcel which costs Rs 3.31 crores in the holy region of Ayodhya. Ayodhya is the birthplace of Lord Rama and the Ram Mandir was constructed and opened recently.

“I believe Ayodhya has chosen me, and I have just answered this call,” told Ranbir Kapoor. The actor has changed his diet and his lifestyle after he took up the role of Lord Rama. The mythological epic is directed by Nitesh Tiwari. Sai Pallavi plays Sita while Yash is playing Ravana. Sunny Deol is playing Lord Hanuman and Rakul Preet Singh plays Shurpanaka in this big-budget attempt. Namit Malhotra is the producer. The first part of Ramayana releases during Diwali this year.