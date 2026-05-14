x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Lavanya Tripathi at Sathi Leelavathi Promotions
Lavanya Tripathi at Sathi Leelavathi Promotions
Bellamkonda Sreenivas and Kavya Reddy Engagement Photos
Bellamkonda Sreenivas and Kavya Reddy Engagement Photos
Hebah Patel Hot Images
Hebah Patel Hot Images
Nabha Natesh Stuns In a Black Saree
Nabha Natesh Stuns In a Black Saree
Malavika Nair In Biker Movie Promotions
Malavika Nair In Biker Movie Promotions
Tamannaah Bhatia Glowing In a Modern Red Lehenga
Tamannaah Bhatia Glowing In a Modern Red Lehenga
Jyotika Confident Look In denim Outfit
Jyotika Confident Look In denim Outfit
TGFA : Celebrities In Gaddar Awards 2025
TGFA : Celebrities In Gaddar Awards 2025
Samantha’s Baapu Bomma Attire
Samantha’s Baapu Bomma Attire
Raashii Khanna In UBS Release Press Meet
Raashii Khanna In UBS Release Press Meet
SreeLeela In UBS Release Press Meet
SreeLeela In UBS Release Press Meet
Priyanka Chopra Party Night with Nick
Priyanka Chopra Party Night with Nick
Virosh Haldi Ceremony
Virosh Haldi Ceremony
Raashi Khanna Latest Photos
Raashi Khanna Latest Photos
Nara Devaansh’s Dhoti Ceremony
Nara Devaansh’s Dhoti Ceremony
Meenakshi Chaudhary Confident Look In Black outfit
Meenakshi Chaudhary Confident Look In Black outfit
Virosh Pradhanam and Mehendi evening Photos
Virosh Pradhanam and Mehendi evening Photos
Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna Reception
Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna Reception
SreeLeela In Milan Fashion Week
SreeLeela In Milan Fashion Week
Vijay and Rashmika Wedding Album
Vijay and Rashmika Wedding Album
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Ranbir Kapoor’s Expensive Purchase in Ayodhya

Published on May 14, 2026 by sankar

TRENDING

image
Chandrababu Promises Relief for AgriGold Victims Within Six Months
image
Ranbir Kapoor’s Expensive Purchase in Ayodhya
image
More Troubles for Peddi in Nizam
image
Agadha Emerges as a Rare Content-Driven Blockbuster-in-the-Making
image
Huge India-wide promotional plan for Ram Charan’s Peddi

Ranbir Kapoor’s Expensive Purchase in Ayodhya

Bollywood Superstar Ranbir Kapoor is busy with Ramayana, the biggest mythological epic of the country. Made on a staggering budget, the shooting portions of the first part are completed and the second part is currently being shot. Ranbir Kapoor plays Lord Rama in this mythological epic. As per the recent development, Ranbir Kapoor has purchased an expensive land parcel which costs Rs 3.31 crores in the holy region of Ayodhya. Ayodhya is the birthplace of Lord Rama and the Ram Mandir was constructed and opened recently.

“I believe Ayodhya has chosen me, and I have just answered this call,” told Ranbir Kapoor. The actor has changed his diet and his lifestyle after he took up the role of Lord Rama. The mythological epic is directed by Nitesh Tiwari. Sai Pallavi plays Sita while Yash is playing Ravana. Sunny Deol is playing Lord Hanuman and Rakul Preet Singh plays Shurpanaka in this big-budget attempt. Namit Malhotra is the producer. The first part of Ramayana releases during Diwali this year.

Next Chandrababu Promises Relief for AgriGold Victims Within Six Months Previous More Troubles for Peddi in Nizam
else

TRENDING

image
Ranbir Kapoor’s Expensive Purchase in Ayodhya
image
More Troubles for Peddi in Nizam
image
Agadha Emerges as a Rare Content-Driven Blockbuster-in-the-Making

Latest

image
Chandrababu Promises Relief for AgriGold Victims Within Six Months
image
Ranbir Kapoor’s Expensive Purchase in Ayodhya
image
More Troubles for Peddi in Nizam
image
Agadha Emerges as a Rare Content-Driven Blockbuster-in-the-Making
image
Huge India-wide promotional plan for Ram Charan’s Peddi

Most Read

image
Chandrababu Promises Relief for AgriGold Victims Within Six Months
image
VD Satheesan Named Kerala Chief Minister
image
Lokesh and Pawan Kalyan Follow Modi and Chandrababu in Cutting Down Convoy Vehicles

Related Articles

Lavanya Tripathi at Sathi Leelavathi Promotions Bellamkonda Sreenivas and Kavya Reddy Engagement Photos Hebah Patel Hot Images Nabha Natesh Stuns In a Black Saree Malavika Nair In Biker Movie Promotions Tamannaah Bhatia Glowing In a Modern Red Lehenga Jyotika Confident Look In denim Outfit TGFA : Celebrities In Gaddar Awards 2025 Samantha’s Baapu Bomma Attire Raashii Khanna In UBS Release Press Meet SreeLeela In UBS Release Press Meet Priyanka Chopra Party Night with Nick Virosh Haldi Ceremony Raashi Khanna Latest Photos Nara Devaansh’s Dhoti Ceremony Meenakshi Chaudhary Confident Look In Black outfit Virosh Pradhanam and Mehendi evening Photos Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna Reception SreeLeela In Milan Fashion Week Vijay and Rashmika Wedding Album