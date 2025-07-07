x
Nora Fatehi In Paris
Hebah Patel Diva Look In Red Saree
Sobhita Dhulipala Moments In Sun
Keerthy Suresh In Uppu Kappurambu Promptions
Varsha Latest Photos
Tamannaah Bhatia Stuns In Black and white Outfit
Anupama Parameswaran Cute in Peach Colour Saree
Sharvari Stuns In Bikini
Varsha Bollamma In Thammudu Pre Release Event
Sapthami Gowda In Thammudu Pre Release Event
Meenakshi Chaudhary Gorgeous In Peach Colour Saree
Ashu Reddy Wet And Wild Clicks
Samantha Fierce and Elegant Look
Anupama Parameswaran Elegant Look
Nabha Natesh Hot Poses
Ananthika Sanilkumar In 8 Vasantalu Movie Success Meet
Jennifer Emmanuel In Paramapadha Sopanam Teaser Launch Event
Rashmika Mandanna at Kuberaa Success Celebrations
Nara Rohith And Siree Lella Adelaide Trip
Tejaswi Madivada Looks Hottie
Ranbir Kapoor’s Record Remuneration for Ramayana Franchise

Published on July 7, 2025 by swathy

Talented actor Ranbir Kapoor is back on the track with Animal. He has several crazy films lined up and he is shooting for Ramayana, a mythological attempt. The first teaser glimpse caught everyone’s attention and the entire nation is speaking about the quality of the VFX work involved. Reports say that the makers are spending a whopping amount of Rs 1600 crores on the film including two parts. The film’s lead actor Ranbir Kapoor is taking home Rs 150 crores as remuneration for the franchise.

Ranbir Kapoor is paid Rs 75 crores each for both the parts of Ramayana and he plays Lord Rama in the film. Sai Pallavi who plays the role of Sita will be taking Rs 6 crores per part and she is charging Rs 12 crores in total. KGF sensation Yash is playing the lead antagonist Ravana and he joined the project as co-producer. Namit Malhotra’s Prime Focus Studios are the producers and Nitesh Tiwari is the director. Ramayana: Part 1 will release during Diwali 2026 and the second part will release during Diwali 2027.

Next Tollywood Second Half 2025: Biggest Bets Loading Previous Rishab Shetty with Sithara Entertainments: Epic Combo Loading
