Home > Politics

Rangaraya Medical College incident: Collector appreciates girl students

Published on July 11, 2025 by swathy

Kakinada Collector Shan Mohan appreciated the girl students, who courageously complained, about the sexual abuse in Rangaraya Medical College. Collector stressed that, action has been taken on all the guilty in this incident.

“Rangaraya Medical College Principal Vishnuvardhan first received a mail from girl student on July 9 complaining about sexual abuse. Later about 50 students complained mainly accusing four staff members. We have taken action on all the guilty and suspended them. Inquiry is going on. I appreciate the girl students who complained about the sexual abuse without any inhibitions,” said Kakinada Collector Shan Mohan speaking to media on Friday.

According to the information provided by Collector, most of the girls complained on Kalyan Chakravarthy who is working in Biochemistry lab. Along with him, names of other staff members Gopalakrishna, Jammiraju, Prasad sprang up in the further investigation. So, officials suspended all the four accused and launched an investigation into the matter.

As the sexual abuse complaints in Rangaraya Medical College, garnered statewide attention, government immediately jumped into the action. After taking required action Collector Shan Mohan and SP Bindu Madhav gave a detailed account about the incident to media.

Besides complaints to Rangaraya Medical College management, cases were filed on the accused even in the local Police Stations.

