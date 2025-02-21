Ranveer Allahbadia and others Summoned by Cops Again

After a controversy over Ranveer Allahbadia’s remarks on Samay Raina’s YouTube show “India’s Got Latent,” the Maharashtra Police’s Cyber Cell has called YouTubers Ranveer Allahbadia, Ashish Chanchlani, and actress Rakhi Sawant for questioning. Allahbadia and Chanchlani must appear on February 24th while Sawant is due on February 27th. She was a guest on the show. FIRs were filed against Allahbadia known as Beer Biceps because of his comments about parents and sex on the YouTube program. The Supreme Court recently protected the podcaster from arrest and further FIRs but criticized his disrespect for social values, saying his comments were like “dirt” he “vomited out”.

The Supreme Court is also reviewing Ashish Chanchlani’s request to cancel or move to Mumbai an FIR filed in Guwahati, accusing him of promoting inappropriate content in an online show. Justices Surya Kant and N Kotiswar Singh have asked the governments of Maharashtra and Assam to respond. While considering Chanchlani’s request for bail before arrest, the court granted him temporary bail and instructed him to appear before the investigator within 10 days.