x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Ramya Ranganathan at Jaabilamma Neeku Antha Kopama Press Meet
Ramya Ranganathan at Jaabilamma Neeku Antha Kopama Press Meet
Rabiya Khatoon at Jaabilamma Neeku Antha Kopama Press Meet
Rabiya Khatoon at Jaabilamma Neeku Antha Kopama Press Meet
Anikha Surendran at Jaabilamma Neeku Antha Kopama Press Meet
Anikha Surendran at Jaabilamma Neeku Antha Kopama Press Meet
Maha Kumbh Mela and Sangam
Maha Kumbh Mela and Sangam
Vishwak Sen Interview Photos
Vishwak Sen Interview Photos
Kamakshi Bhaskarla At Laila Movie Trailer Launch Event
Kamakshi Bhaskarla At Laila Movie Trailer Launch Event
Naga Chaitanya In Thandel Promotions
Naga Chaitanya In Thandel Promotions
Ananya Panday Blooms With Jasmine
Ananya Panday Blooms With Jasmine
Nithya Menen Stunning Look
Nithya Menen Stunning Look
Rakul Preet Singh Golden Glow Look
Rakul Preet Singh Golden Glow Look
Keerthy Suresh Akka Photoshoot
Keerthy Suresh Akka Photoshoot
Nabha Natesh Looks Gorgeous In Pink Saree
Nabha Natesh Looks Gorgeous In Pink Saree
Sandeep Reddy Vanga at Thandel Jaathaara Event
Sandeep Reddy Vanga at Thandel Jaathaara Event
Sai Pallavi at Thandel Jaathaara Event
Sai Pallavi at Thandel Jaathaara Event
Archana at Karmastalam Movie Press Meet
Archana at Karmastalam Movie Press Meet
Akhil Akkineni at CCL Press Meet
Akhil Akkineni at CCL Press Meet
Faria Abdullah At Dance Ikon Press Meet
Faria Abdullah At Dance Ikon Press Meet
NabhaNatesh Coolie Disco Performance
NabhaNatesh Coolie Disco Performance
NagaChaitanya Snapped at Chennai For Thandel Movie Promotions
NagaChaitanya Snapped at Chennai For Thandel Movie Promotions
Sai Pallavi Snapped at Begumpet Airport Off to Chennai
Sai Pallavi Snapped at Begumpet Airport Off to Chennai
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Ranveer Allahbadia is Absconding after Outrage

Published on February 15, 2025 by nymisha

TRENDING

image
Nikhil Nagesh Bhat denies signing Ram Charan’s Film
image
Vamsi is Being Tortured in Jail: His Wife Breaks Down
image
CM Chandrababu’s Clean-Up Drive: From Waste Management to Party Discipline!
image
Ranveer Allahbadia is Absconding after Outrage
image
Rahul sends a warning to Telangana Congress with Meenakshi Natarajan’s appointment

Ranveer Allahbadia is Absconding after Outrage

The Mumbai and Assam police teams went to popular YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia’s home on Friday as part of their investigation into controversial comments he made on the YouTube show “India’s Got Latent”. However, they found his apartment in Versova locked and were unable to reach him as his phone was switched off. Allahbadia, known for his BeerBiceps channel, faced backlash for making obscene remarks about parents and sex during his appearance on comedian Samay Raina’s show on YouTube. As a result, two FIRs were filed against Allahbadia, one in Mumbai and another in Assam. In the viral video, the 31-year-old BeerBiceps is heard asking a contestant whether they would rather watch their parents have sex for the rest of their life or join in once to stop it forever. On Wednesday, Samay Raina deleted all episodes of “India’s Got Latent” from his YouTube channel, stating that everything that has happened has been too much for him to handle, and his only objective was to make people laugh and have a good time.

Raina announced on Instagram that the investigation was concluded fairly. A police official stated that Allahbadia was asked to appear at the police station, but when he failed to do so, a second summons was issued. Allahbadia requested to give his statement at home, but this was denied. With Allahbadia not present, the police teams from Mumbai and Assam returned to the police station. Earlier, the YouTuber had approached the Supreme Court, seeking to combine multiple FIRs filed against him. On Friday, the police recorded the statement of Pratham Sagar, the video editor of the ‘India’s Got Latent’ show, and he was allowed to leave after a brief questioning. The Maharashtra Cybercrime cops have summoned at least 50 people, including those who participated in the show, to record their statements. On Thursday, actor and film personality Raghu Ram also recorded his statement with the agency, as he was on the judges panel of Raina’s show.

Next CM Chandrababu’s Clean-Up Drive: From Waste Management to Party Discipline! Previous Rahul sends a warning to Telangana Congress with Meenakshi Natarajan’s appointment
else

TRENDING

image
Nikhil Nagesh Bhat denies signing Ram Charan’s Film
image
Ranveer Allahbadia is Absconding after Outrage
image
Thandel dominates new Releases

Latest

image
Nikhil Nagesh Bhat denies signing Ram Charan’s Film
image
Vamsi is Being Tortured in Jail: His Wife Breaks Down
image
CM Chandrababu’s Clean-Up Drive: From Waste Management to Party Discipline!
image
Ranveer Allahbadia is Absconding after Outrage
image
Rahul sends a warning to Telangana Congress with Meenakshi Natarajan’s appointment

Most Read

image
Vamsi is Being Tortured in Jail: His Wife Breaks Down
image
CM Chandrababu’s Clean-Up Drive: From Waste Management to Party Discipline!
image
Rahul sends a warning to Telangana Congress with Meenakshi Natarajan’s appointment

Related Articles

Ramya Ranganathan at Jaabilamma Neeku Antha Kopama Press Meet Rabiya Khatoon at Jaabilamma Neeku Antha Kopama Press Meet Anikha Surendran at Jaabilamma Neeku Antha Kopama Press Meet Maha Kumbh Mela and Sangam Vishwak Sen Interview Photos Kamakshi Bhaskarla At Laila Movie Trailer Launch Event Naga Chaitanya In Thandel Promotions Ananya Panday Blooms With Jasmine Nithya Menen Stunning Look Rakul Preet Singh Golden Glow Look Keerthy Suresh Akka Photoshoot Nabha Natesh Looks Gorgeous In Pink Saree Sandeep Reddy Vanga at Thandel Jaathaara Event Sai Pallavi at Thandel Jaathaara Event Archana at Karmastalam Movie Press Meet Akhil Akkineni at CCL Press Meet Faria Abdullah At Dance Ikon Press Meet NabhaNatesh Coolie Disco Performance NagaChaitanya Snapped at Chennai For Thandel Movie Promotions Sai Pallavi Snapped at Begumpet Airport Off to Chennai