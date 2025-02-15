Ranveer Allahbadia is Absconding after Outrage

The Mumbai and Assam police teams went to popular YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia’s home on Friday as part of their investigation into controversial comments he made on the YouTube show “India’s Got Latent”. However, they found his apartment in Versova locked and were unable to reach him as his phone was switched off. Allahbadia, known for his BeerBiceps channel, faced backlash for making obscene remarks about parents and sex during his appearance on comedian Samay Raina’s show on YouTube. As a result, two FIRs were filed against Allahbadia, one in Mumbai and another in Assam. In the viral video, the 31-year-old BeerBiceps is heard asking a contestant whether they would rather watch their parents have sex for the rest of their life or join in once to stop it forever. On Wednesday, Samay Raina deleted all episodes of “India’s Got Latent” from his YouTube channel, stating that everything that has happened has been too much for him to handle, and his only objective was to make people laugh and have a good time.

Raina announced on Instagram that the investigation was concluded fairly. A police official stated that Allahbadia was asked to appear at the police station, but when he failed to do so, a second summons was issued. Allahbadia requested to give his statement at home, but this was denied. With Allahbadia not present, the police teams from Mumbai and Assam returned to the police station. Earlier, the YouTuber had approached the Supreme Court, seeking to combine multiple FIRs filed against him. On Friday, the police recorded the statement of Pratham Sagar, the video editor of the ‘India’s Got Latent’ show, and he was allowed to leave after a brief questioning. The Maharashtra Cybercrime cops have summoned at least 50 people, including those who participated in the show, to record their statements. On Thursday, actor and film personality Raghu Ram also recorded his statement with the agency, as he was on the judges panel of Raina’s show.