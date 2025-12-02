Ranveer Singh issues sincere Apologies

Bollywood Firebrand actor Ranveer Singh loves to host events and he electrifies the atmosphere with his energy. He was present for the Closing Ceremony of 56th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa on 28 November. The actor imitated a scene from Rishab Shetty’s recent film Kantara: A Legend Chapter-1 and Ranveer Singh landed into a controversy. He was trolled and targeted saying that his acts have hurt the sentiments. Ranveer Singh has issued a sincere apology to Rishab Shetty and the team of Kantara.

“My intention was to highlight Rishab’s incredible performance in the film. Actor to actor, I know how much it would take to perform that particular scene in the way that he did, for which he has my utmost admiration. I have always deeply respected every culture, tradition and belief in our country. If I’ve hurt anyone’s sentiments, I sincerely apologise” posted Ranveer Singh on his official page. He made it clear that he respects every tradition and culture. He also appreciated the performance of Rishab Shetty.

Ranveer Singh is waiting for the release of Dhurandhar and the film releases on December 5th. Directed by Aditya Dhar, the film is carrying huge expectations.