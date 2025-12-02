x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Vaishanavi Chaithanya Spotted at Epic Movie first look Launch
Vaishanavi Chaithanya Spotted at Epic Movie first look Launch
Keerthy Suresh  Snapped at Revolver Rita Movie Promotions in Hyd
Keerthy Suresh  Snapped at Revolver Rita Movie Promotions in Hyd
Rashi Singh In Paanch Minar Movie Promotions
Rashi Singh In Paanch Minar Movie Promotions
Bhagyashri Borse In Andhra King Taluka Promotions
Bhagyashri Borse In Andhra King Taluka Promotions
Sai Pallavi Photo Dairy
Sai Pallavi Photo Dairy
Disha Patani’s Chaand Look with golden rays
Disha Patani’s Chaand Look with golden rays
Meenakshi Chaudhary Brings Fire In Red Outfit
Meenakshi Chaudhary Brings Fire In Red Outfit
Amrutha Chowdary at Movie Promotions
Amrutha Chowdary at Movie Promotions
Dhanya Balakrishna Latest Photoshoot
Dhanya Balakrishna Latest Photoshoot
Anu Emmanuel for The GirlFriend Movie Promotions
Anu Emmanuel for The GirlFriend Movie Promotions
Chandini Chowdary at Santhana Prapthirasthu Event
Chandini Chowdary at Santhana Prapthirasthu Event
Samanth In Signature Alchemy Launch Event
Samanth In Signature Alchemy Launch Event
Maanasa Choudhary In Aaryan Movie Press Meet
Maanasa Choudhary In Aaryan Movie Press Meet
Shraddha Srinath In Aaryan Press Meet
Shraddha Srinath In Aaryan Press Meet
Ravi Teja at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Ravi Teja at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Suriya at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Suriya at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Sree Leela at Mass Jathara Pre release EVent
Sree Leela at Mass Jathara Pre release EVent
Nara Rohith – Sirisha Lella Haldi Pics
Nara Rohith – Sirisha Lella Haldi Pics
Rashmika Mandanna In The Girlfriend Trailer Launch Event
Rashmika Mandanna In The Girlfriend Trailer Launch Event
Sharwanand New Look
Sharwanand New Look
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Ranveer Singh issues sincere Apologies

Published on December 2, 2025 by sankar

TRENDING

image
AP Goes Big on Electric Future: Chandrababu Unveils Massive EV Push
image
Single Screen Theatre Culture Vanishing in India
image
Ranveer Singh issues sincere Apologies
image
DJ Tillu fame Vimal Krishna’s Anumana Pakshi to release in February
image
Nani’s Next is Bloody Romeo

Ranveer Singh issues sincere Apologies

ranveer singh

Bollywood Firebrand actor Ranveer Singh loves to host events and he electrifies the atmosphere with his energy. He was present for the Closing Ceremony of 56th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa on 28 November. The actor imitated a scene from Rishab Shetty’s recent film Kantara: A Legend Chapter-1 and Ranveer Singh landed into a controversy. He was trolled and targeted saying that his acts have hurt the sentiments. Ranveer Singh has issued a sincere apology to Rishab Shetty and the team of Kantara.

“My intention was to highlight Rishab’s incredible performance in the film. Actor to actor, I know how much it would take to perform that particular scene in the way that he did, for which he has my utmost admiration. I have always deeply respected every culture, tradition and belief in our country. If I’ve hurt anyone’s sentiments, I sincerely apologise” posted Ranveer Singh on his official page. He made it clear that he respects every tradition and culture. He also appreciated the performance of Rishab Shetty.

Ranveer Singh is waiting for the release of Dhurandhar and the film releases on December 5th. Directed by Aditya Dhar, the film is carrying huge expectations.

Next Single Screen Theatre Culture Vanishing in India Previous DJ Tillu fame Vimal Krishna’s Anumana Pakshi to release in February
else

TRENDING

image
Single Screen Theatre Culture Vanishing in India
image
Ranveer Singh issues sincere Apologies
image
DJ Tillu fame Vimal Krishna’s Anumana Pakshi to release in February

Latest

image
AP Goes Big on Electric Future: Chandrababu Unveils Massive EV Push
image
Single Screen Theatre Culture Vanishing in India
image
Ranveer Singh issues sincere Apologies
image
DJ Tillu fame Vimal Krishna’s Anumana Pakshi to release in February
image
Nani’s Next is Bloody Romeo

Most Read

image
AP Goes Big on Electric Future: Chandrababu Unveils Massive EV Push
image
Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar Project Unity Again, But Is the Power Tussle Truly Over?
image
Telangana Leaders Close to YSRCP Step Up Attacks on Andhra Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan

Related Articles

Vaishanavi Chaithanya Spotted at Epic Movie first look Launch Keerthy Suresh  Snapped at Revolver Rita Movie Promotions in Hyd Rashi Singh In Paanch Minar Movie Promotions Bhagyashri Borse In Andhra King Taluka Promotions Sai Pallavi Photo Dairy Disha Patani’s Chaand Look with golden rays Meenakshi Chaudhary Brings Fire In Red Outfit Amrutha Chowdary at Movie Promotions Dhanya Balakrishna Latest Photoshoot Anu Emmanuel for The GirlFriend Movie Promotions Chandini Chowdary at Santhana Prapthirasthu Event Samanth In Signature Alchemy Launch Event Maanasa Choudhary In Aaryan Movie Press Meet Shraddha Srinath In Aaryan Press Meet Ravi Teja at Mass Jathara Pre release Event Suriya at Mass Jathara Pre release Event Sree Leela at Mass Jathara Pre release EVent Nara Rohith – Sirisha Lella Haldi Pics Rashmika Mandanna In The Girlfriend Trailer Launch Event Sharwanand New Look