Ranveer Singh loses Three Big Films?

Bollywood top actress Deepika Padukone has been in the news in recent times for many wrong reasons. The actress was in talks for prestigious films but she was replaced in the last minute. Her husband Ranveer Singh too has received some of the biggest shocks in the recent times. Ranveer Singh has been in talks for Shaktimaan, one of the biggest Indian films and the recent developments say that the film is now shelved. Ranveer Singh was the lead actor in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love and War but he was replaced. The shoot of the film is happening currently.

Ranveer Singh was also the lead actor in Brahma Rakshas to be directed by HanuMan fame Prasanth Varma but Ranveer Singh has walked out due to creative differences. Reports say that there are creative differences between Ranveer Singh and Shaktimaan director Basil Joseph. The duo were tightlipped about this but the speculation is going on in the B Town. This is the third big film that Ranveer Singh lost in the recent months. The actor has Don 3 to be directed by Farhan Akhtar and the shoot commences very soon.