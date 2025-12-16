x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Hebah Patel In Black Outfit
Hebah Patel In Black Outfit
Revanth And Salman At Indian Supercross Racing League Season2
Revanth And Salman At Indian Supercross Racing League Season2
Vaishanavi Chaithanya Spotted at Epic Movie first look Launch
Vaishanavi Chaithanya Spotted at Epic Movie first look Launch
Keerthy Suresh  Snapped at Revolver Rita Movie Promotions in Hyd
Keerthy Suresh  Snapped at Revolver Rita Movie Promotions in Hyd
Rashi Singh In Paanch Minar Movie Promotions
Rashi Singh In Paanch Minar Movie Promotions
Bhagyashri Borse In Andhra King Taluka Promotions
Bhagyashri Borse In Andhra King Taluka Promotions
Sai Pallavi Photo Dairy
Sai Pallavi Photo Dairy
Disha Patani’s Chaand Look with golden rays
Disha Patani’s Chaand Look with golden rays
Meenakshi Chaudhary Brings Fire In Red Outfit
Meenakshi Chaudhary Brings Fire In Red Outfit
Amrutha Chowdary at Movie Promotions
Amrutha Chowdary at Movie Promotions
Dhanya Balakrishna Latest Photoshoot
Dhanya Balakrishna Latest Photoshoot
Anu Emmanuel for The GirlFriend Movie Promotions
Anu Emmanuel for The GirlFriend Movie Promotions
Chandini Chowdary at Santhana Prapthirasthu Event
Chandini Chowdary at Santhana Prapthirasthu Event
Samanth In Signature Alchemy Launch Event
Samanth In Signature Alchemy Launch Event
Maanasa Choudhary In Aaryan Movie Press Meet
Maanasa Choudhary In Aaryan Movie Press Meet
Shraddha Srinath In Aaryan Press Meet
Shraddha Srinath In Aaryan Press Meet
Ravi Teja at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Ravi Teja at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Suriya at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Suriya at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Sree Leela at Mass Jathara Pre release EVent
Sree Leela at Mass Jathara Pre release EVent
Nara Rohith – Sirisha Lella Haldi Pics
Nara Rohith – Sirisha Lella Haldi Pics
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Ranveer Singh picks Dhurandhar over Shankar’s Film

Published on December 16, 2025 by sankar

TRENDING

image
IPL 2026 Mini Auction: Big Surprises, Late Twists and a Record Deal in Abu Dhabi
image
ద‌ర్శకుడికి నాగ‌వంశీ భారీ గిఫ్ట్‌
image
Ranveer Singh picks Dhurandhar over Shankar’s Film
image
Nayanthara to Break her Rule for Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu
image
Sankranthi 2026: A Season with Entertaining Films

Ranveer Singh picks Dhurandhar over Shankar’s Film

ranveer singh

Dhurandhar is racing towards the biggest hit of 2025 for Indian cinema. The movie is doing extremely well in its second week and the weekdays numbers are exceptional. Dhurandhar is also a huge relief for Ranveer Singh and the film marked the comeback for him. Dhurandhar director Aditya Dhar and Tamil director Shankar approached Ranveer Singh at the same time for the dates. Ranveer Singh initially gave his nod for Shankar for the remake of Anniyan.

But as things proceeded, he voted for Aditya Dhar and he allocated dates for Dhurandhar. Soon, Shankar had to quit his plans of remake after the producers along with Ranveer Singh backed out from the film because of Shankar’s poor track record. The choice of Ranveer Singh picking Dhurandhar has helped him big time finally. The actor is now gearing up for the shoot of Don 3 directed by Farhan Akhtar and he has a zombie film to be directed by Jai Mehta and the film is titled Pralay. He will shoot for both these projects next year.

Next ద‌ర్శకుడికి నాగ‌వంశీ భారీ గిఫ్ట్‌ Previous Nayanthara to Break her Rule for Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu
else

TRENDING

image
ద‌ర్శకుడికి నాగ‌వంశీ భారీ గిఫ్ట్‌
image
Ranveer Singh picks Dhurandhar over Shankar’s Film
image
Nayanthara to Break her Rule for Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu

Latest

image
IPL 2026 Mini Auction: Big Surprises, Late Twists and a Record Deal in Abu Dhabi
image
ద‌ర్శకుడికి నాగ‌వంశీ భారీ గిఫ్ట్‌
image
Ranveer Singh picks Dhurandhar over Shankar’s Film
image
Nayanthara to Break her Rule for Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu
image
Sankranthi 2026: A Season with Entertaining Films

Most Read

image
IPL 2026 Mini Auction: Big Surprises, Late Twists and a Record Deal in Abu Dhabi
image
Australia Beach Shooting: Telangana Police Say No Local Link to Accused
image
TTD Parakamani Theft Case: Andhra Pradesh High Court Calls for Modernised Counting System

Related Articles

Hebah Patel In Black Outfit Revanth And Salman At Indian Supercross Racing League Season2 Vaishanavi Chaithanya Spotted at Epic Movie first look Launch Keerthy Suresh  Snapped at Revolver Rita Movie Promotions in Hyd Rashi Singh In Paanch Minar Movie Promotions Bhagyashri Borse In Andhra King Taluka Promotions Sai Pallavi Photo Dairy Disha Patani’s Chaand Look with golden rays Meenakshi Chaudhary Brings Fire In Red Outfit Amrutha Chowdary at Movie Promotions Dhanya Balakrishna Latest Photoshoot Anu Emmanuel for The GirlFriend Movie Promotions Chandini Chowdary at Santhana Prapthirasthu Event Samanth In Signature Alchemy Launch Event Maanasa Choudhary In Aaryan Movie Press Meet Shraddha Srinath In Aaryan Press Meet Ravi Teja at Mass Jathara Pre release Event Suriya at Mass Jathara Pre release Event Sree Leela at Mass Jathara Pre release EVent Nara Rohith – Sirisha Lella Haldi Pics