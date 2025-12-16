Ranveer Singh picks Dhurandhar over Shankar’s Film

Dhurandhar is racing towards the biggest hit of 2025 for Indian cinema. The movie is doing extremely well in its second week and the weekdays numbers are exceptional. Dhurandhar is also a huge relief for Ranveer Singh and the film marked the comeback for him. Dhurandhar director Aditya Dhar and Tamil director Shankar approached Ranveer Singh at the same time for the dates. Ranveer Singh initially gave his nod for Shankar for the remake of Anniyan.

But as things proceeded, he voted for Aditya Dhar and he allocated dates for Dhurandhar. Soon, Shankar had to quit his plans of remake after the producers along with Ranveer Singh backed out from the film because of Shankar’s poor track record. The choice of Ranveer Singh picking Dhurandhar has helped him big time finally. The actor is now gearing up for the shoot of Don 3 directed by Farhan Akhtar and he has a zombie film to be directed by Jai Mehta and the film is titled Pralay. He will shoot for both these projects next year.