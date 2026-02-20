Ranveer Singh Shelves Four Films

Bollywood Superstar Ranveer Singh is extra cautious about his career. Dhurandhar emerged as a major blockbuster for the actor at a crucial time in his career. He is in news after Ranveer Singh shelved four films in a row and all these are before and after the release of Dhurandhar. He announced the remake of Anniyan with Shankar and the project was planned to start last year. Ranveer Singh has shelved the project and the reasons were not disclosed. Shankar is struggling to deliver a decent hit and this may be the reason.

He initiated discussions with Hanuman fame Prasanth Varma for a film titled Rakshasa and the trial shoot was done. Ranveer Singh wasn’t convinced and he called off the project. He was in talks for Shaktimaan but Ranveer Singh walked out of the film due to undisclosed reasons. Ranveer Singh is also in talks for Don 3 for a long time. The exit of the actor made Excel Entertainment to initiate legal action and the discussions are on. Ranveer has made sure that he will not feature in Don 3.

Ranveer Singh has completed Dhurandhar: The Revenge and the film is slated for March 19th release. He will soon commence the shoot of Pralay, a Zombie film that is planned on a massive budget.