Ranveer Singh to head for a Clash with Prabhas

Prabhas is the biggest pan-Indian star of the nation and all his films are doing huge business. He is shooting for Raja Saab, a horror comedy directed by Maruthi. The film is in the final stages of shoot and is announced for December 5th release. The team has announced the news last month and the latest development says that Ranveer Singh’s upcoming movie Dhurandhar too is slated for December 5th release.

Dhurandhar’s teaser will be out today on the occasion of Ranveer Singh’s birthday and the team will make the release date official. Bollywood media circles are speculating that the team of Dhurandhar has decided to release the film on December 5th. Dhurandhar is inspired from the life story of India’s National Security Advisor, Ajit Doval and the film is directed by Aditya Dhar, the director of Uri. The film features Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal and R Madhavan in other lead roles. Jio Studios and Aditya Dhar are the producers. Indian cinema will witness the biggest ever clash on December 5th.