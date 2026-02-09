Ranveer Singh’s Exit from Don 3 Heading for a Legal Battle?

Don 3 has to be directed by Farhan Akhtar. After Shah Rukh Khan’s exit from the film, Ranveer Singh came on to the board to play the lead role. The film witnessed multiple delays due to various reasons. After the release of Dhurandhar, news broke out that Ranveer Singh is out of the project. As per the speculation from the Bollywood media, the producers Excel Entertainment have lost Rs 40 crores because of the exit from Ranveer Singh.

This includes the pre-production work, development costs and delay in the schedules, planning and other commitments. Excel Entertainment believes that Ranveer Singh has to compensate for the losses incurred for the film. Ranveer Singh says that he is not happy with the script while the producers claim that the pre-production work commences only after Ranveer Singh gave his nod for the script. As per the rumors, a crucial meeting took place last Friday for two hours between Ranveer Singh and Excel Entertainment.

But the meeting did not have any positive conclusions. Excel Entertainment is now in plans to take legal action against Ranveer Singh if the issue will not be solved. On the other side, Producers Guild of India (PGI) is now mediating to resolve the issue before it takes a legal turn. For now, Ranveer Singh was unavailable to respond or comment about the controversy.