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Home > Movie News

Ranveer Singh’s Most Expensive Purchase

Published on June 17, 2026 by sankar

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Ranveer Singh’s Most Expensive Purchase

ranveer singh

Ranveer Singh has once again grabbed attention, this time for his latest luxury purchase. The Bollywood actor was recently spotted driving a brand-new Ferrari 296 GTB through the streets of Mumbai, and videos of the sleek supercar quickly went viral on social media. The high-performance vehicle is reportedly worth over Rs 6.36 crore, making it one of the most expensive additions to the actor’s impressive collection of luxury cars. The Ferrari sighting comes at a time when Ranveer has been making headlines over the ongoing discussion surrounding Don 3. While the controversy continues to generate buzz, the actor’s new ride has shifted the conversation, with fans flooding social media with admiration for both the car and Ranveer’s signature style.

Known for his flamboyant personality and love for premium automobiles, Ranveer has never shied away from indulging in luxury. The Ferrari 296 GTB, celebrated for its powerful hybrid engine, cutting-edge technology and striking design, perfectly reflects his bold image. Whether it’s his films, fashion choices or now his latest supercar, Ranveer Singh continues to remain in the spotlight. His newest purchase has become the talk of the town, proving once again that the actor knows how to make an entrance both on and off the screen.

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