Ranya Rao Gold Smuggling Case takes a New Turn

The gold smuggling case involving actress Ranya Rao has become more complicated. The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has issued summons to Ramachandra Rao, Ranya’s stepfather, while her court troubles continue to mount.

In a surprising court statement, Ranya’s husband Jatin Hukkeri revealed that though they married last November, they have been living separately since December. He clarified they haven’t officially divorced but are apart for personal reasons.

DRI officials disclosed that Ranya traveled to Dubai not just from Bengaluru but also from Goa and Mumbai. They suspect hawala channels were used for smuggling operations. Officials noted she made approximately 45 trips to Dubai, often returning the same day.

The Karnataka High Court has ordered no action against Jatin until the 24th of this month. Meanwhile, DRI officials have announced plans to file a petition against him. Ranya’s bail hearing has been postponed to Wednesday by a Bengaluru court.