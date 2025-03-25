Ranya Rao’s Big Confession in Gold Smuggling case

Kannada actress Ranya Rao has been arrested in a gold smuggling case and she was nabbed with 14.8 kg gold in the Bengaluru airport. The case created a sensation and the investigation is going on. In a big development, Ranya Rao has confessed that she used hawala to purchase gold. The lawyer representing DRI said that the authorities issued a notice under section 108 to inquire about the financial irregularities in this case. The bail plea of Ranya Rao has been rejected twice and the actress seems to be in real trouble.

Gold worth Rs 2.06 crores and cash worth Rs 2.67 crores were seized from the residence. Ranya Rao’s husband and father too were drilled during the investigation. The initial investigation said that Ranya Rao and her friend Tarun Raju have taken 26 trips to Dubai and most of them were for a day. The officials have kept a special trace on Ranya Rao after which she was arrested with gold. The actress has taken 52 trips to Dubai till date out of which most of them were single-day round trips.